‘Eco Mingle’ Event at Sequoia Conference Center on May 3rd

Join Us for an Eco Mingle!

Discover the latest conservation and restoration efforts in Humboldt County and beyond at the upcoming Eco Mingle event! This celebration of the incredible work taking place by local environmental groups is part of the WILD HOPE National Community Engagement Initiative.

In partnership with Friends of the Eel River and the Sequoia Park Zoo & Foundation, KEET-TV continues its presentation of a series of WILD HOPE film screenings and engagement activities taking place through June 2024

Join us on Friday, May 3, from 4-7 p.m. at the Sequoia Conference Center for a unique opportunity to meet with local organizations actively working to preserve our local ecosystems. From innovative projects to collaborative partnerships between science and community, explore diverse approaches to environmental stewardship.

As part of this event, we will present film screenings from the WILD HOPE series on PBS, including Beaver Fever and Does Nature Have Rights? Additionally, don’t miss the opportunity to watch Guardian of the River, a short documentary by Shane Anderson of Swiftwater Films and American Rivers featuring members of the Yurok Tribe discussing the Klamath River.

Engage in a stimulating panel discussion about the work of local environmental organizations led by Alicia Hamman from Friends of the Eel River. Meet representatives from Trinidad Coastal Land Trust, Friends of the Arcata Marsh, Friends of the Dunes, Bear River Band, California Trout, Salmonid Restoration Federation, Northcoast Environmental Center, California Native Plant Society, Trees Foundation, Prairie’s Edge Permaculture, California Conservation Corp, and more.

Enjoy delicious food provided by Cassaro’s Catering, and best of all, this event is entirely free!

Please mark your calendar and join us for an evening of celebration, inspiration, and community engagement at the Eco Mingle! RSVP at KEET.org today.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with local environmental leaders and learn how you can help preserve our precious ecosystems. Celebrate Conservation and Restoration Efforts in Humboldt County. See you at the Eco Mingle!

The Eco Mingle is presented in partnership with Friends of the Eel River and funded by the WILD HOPE grant. The WILD HOPE series will air on KEET-TV on Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. beginning May 2, 2024. We encourage you to visit www.wildhope.tv to watch, explore, and engage with this initiative.