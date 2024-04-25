Robert Craig Films Partner With The Salvation Army to Create Awareness on the Homeless Crisis

Robert Craig Films (RCF) proudly announces that The Salvation Army, the world-renowned Christian-based international movement, joins RCF’s 5-pronged media approach called “The Big Five” to drive solutions for America’s leading crisis, homelessness. RCF visited rescue missions and encampments, touring 20 major cities in 18 states to ultimately translate to the audience the dire homeless situation for so many.

The Salvation Army has contributed to the content of RCF’s documentary and film No-Address and the Interactive Study Guide, which provides education and structure for how to best approach, engage, and serve individuals who are unhoused.

“Working alongside the No Address team and being part of the documentary, film, and study guide has been an honor,” said Commissioner Jolene Hodder, National Secretary for Program for The Salvation Army in the United States. “We share their goal to shed light on this crisis and encourage meaningful change, making a real difference for people in need.”

“Robert Craig Films could not have done this alone. In developing these five forms of media, we are not just opening people’s eyes and humanizing homelessness but are creating solutions to drive change. The Salvation Army’s involvement was crucial to get here,” says Robert Craig Films CEO Jennifer Stolo.

In addition to the documentary, film, and study guide, “The Big Five” includes a No Address book based on the screenplay by New York Times Bestselling Author Ken Abrahan and the No Address soundtrack created in partnership with Grammy Award-winning artists, writers, and producers. Through The Big 5 Giveback, RCF has also pledged 50% of the net proceeds from all five productions to assist nonprofits addressing homelessness.

RCF’s five-pronged media initiative aims to drive awareness, empathy, and real action for the homeless. To find out more, visit https://www.NoAddressMovie.com.

About Robert Craig Films

Robert Craig Films is a film company located in Placer County, California, with a mission to develop, create, and produce high-quality, entertaining movies that inspire the audience to engage with greater empathy, compassion, and generosity in the communities they live in. Visit www.RobertCraigFilms.com for more information.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army helps nearly 24 million people annually overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food, shelter, eviction prevention assistance, emergency disaster relief, rehabilitation, after-school and summer youth programs, spiritual enrichment, and more The Salvation Army is doing the most good at nearly 7,000 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on X @SalvationArmyUS.