Newton Fire Most Likely Caused by Oily Rags 

NEWTON — Yesterday’s three-alarm fire on Central Avenue was most likely caused by the combustion of oily rags used during renovations on the unoccupied home, said Newton Fire Chief Gregory J. Gentile and State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine.

“The oils in many paints, stains, and varnishes release heat as they dry,” said Chief Gentile. “If these rags are left in a pile or in the trash, that heat can become strong enough to ignite them and other nearby items. These fires are especially dangerous because they can smolder undetected for hours before bursting into flames that spread to other combustible items.”

The Newton Fire Department responded to 8 Central Ave. at about 11:30 yesterday morning for reports of smoke showing from a 2 ½ story wood framed home. They found heavy fire on the upper floors on arrival and it quickly went to three alarms. Firefighters battled the flames well into the afternoon before the fire was knocked down.

The origin and cause of the fire were investigated by the Newton Fire Department and State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office. They determined that the fire began near the top of a staircase on the second floor, where staining rags had been left in a trash bag the day before.

“If you’re painting, staining, or varnishing, dispose of rags and applicators safely,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “First, dry them individually outdoors. You can hang dry them or spread them out flat on the ground. Once they’re dry, place them in a can filled with water and cover it with a tight-fitting lid. An old paint can works perfectly. Then drop it off at a household hazardous waste collection in your community.”

Professionals who use these rags on a regular basis should educate their employees about the fire risks, officials said. Once dried, the rags should be placed in a listed oily waste container to be emptied by a private contractor.

State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office identified oily rags as the cause or a potential factor in nearly a dozen residential fires last year.

