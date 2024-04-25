Save the Date: May 5 Marks the Premiere of ‘Sing for the Red Dress,’ Kicking off the Epic ‘Smokey River Suspense Series’
Embark on an unforgettable literary journey!”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 5, 2024, esteemed Sicangu Oglala Lakota author and historian, Joseph M. Marshall III, PhD, will unveil his latest masterpiece, "Sing for the Red Dress," marking the inaugural installment of the "Smokey River Suspense Series" to be released by Lucid House Publishing. Marshall, renowned for his prolific contributions to Native American literature, brings his unparalleled storytelling prowess to bear in this gripping saga.
— - Book Reviewer
Raised by his maternal grandparents in a traditional Native household on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota, Marshall has crafted eighteen historical fiction and nonfiction books, each a testament to his deep reverence for his heritage. With "Sing for the Red Dress," Marshall ventures into contemporary fiction, seamlessly blending a captivating love story with a chilling narrative of real-world struggles.
As part of the "Smokey River Suspense Series," Marshall's latest novel serves as a poignant exploration of the harrowing epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW). Through the eyes of university professor Dr. Gavin Lone Wolf and Washington DC lawyer Katherine Hill, readers are transported to the fictional Smokey River Reservation, where ancient traditions collide with modern-day challenges.
"In our matriarchal society women were always revered and cherished by Lakota men,” says Marshall. “Now due to indifference and neglect coupled with jurisdictional conflicts among the Tribal Police, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the FBI, the families of these women are left with no answers and no justice. Many outsiders are ignoring this tragedy, but so are those in authority among our own people. Not one single woman or girl has been recovered alive. "
In addition to "Sing for the Red Dress," Marshall's forthcoming titles in the series—"The Last Prisoner of the Little Bighorn," "The Wolf and the Crow," and "Blood on the Dress"—promise to captivate audiences with their blend of suspense and social commentary. With each installment, Marshall invites readers to confront the many pressing issues facing Indigenous communities while celebrating their resilience.
Prepare to embark on an unforgettable literary journey as Joseph M. Marshall III invites readers to "Sing for the Red Dress" and to join him in raising awareness of the urgent need to find the missing and bring the perpetrators to justice.
Book Available
Available for pre-order:
Paperback ISBN: 978-1950495542
All e-book formats ISBN: 978-1950495580
Available:
Amazon
Ingram Wholesale
Any retailers where books are sold
About Joseph M. Marshall III:
Joseph M. Marshall III is an award-winning Sicangu Oglala Lakota author, historian, and cultural ambassador. With a decades-long career, Marshall has earned accolades for his literature, education, and Indigenous advocacy contributions. His latest novels, "Sing for the Red Dress" and "Blood on the Dress," continue his tradition of storytelling excellence, offering readers a compelling blend of suspense, social commentary, and cultural insight.
Marshall’s accomplishments include co-founding Sinte Gleska University on the Rosebud Reservation; teaching; public speaking; mentoring indigenous youth; and serving on the Board of Directors of Lakota Youth Development, Inc. He has been a teacher at the high school level and a professor at several colleges and universities, where he taught Native culture, Lakota language, and history. He often lectures and speaks on Native issues and topics. In 2022 he received the Crazy Horse Memorial® Foundation Educator of the Year Award for his lifelong leadership in education and the impact that he continues to make on Indigenous youth and communities.
Marshall has served as a cultural and historical consultant and technical advisor on films, television series, and documentaries. He appeared as an actor in the television mini-series Return to Lonesome Dove and Into the West as well as in documentaries and films. In 2023, he received the Owen Wister Award by Western Writers of America for lifetime contributions to Western literature and was inducted into the Western Writers Hall of Fame. Previous honorees include Pulitzer Prize winners N. Scott Momaday and Louise Erdrich.
About Lucid House Publishing
Lucid House Publishing is an award-winning independent book publisher that was created for authors, by authors and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia. The company’s founders build long-term relationships with authors and publish books in a wide variety of genres, in both fiction and nonfiction. As a writer-centric publishing house, Lucid House invests its efforts in great stories and the strong, diverse voices behind them, and looks for other vehicles in which to share those stories from film to series to documentaries.
For more information about Lucid House Publishing and to view the full list of new book releases and more, go to LucidHousePublishing.com, follow on Instagram @LucidHousePublishing, like on Facebook at Facebook.com/LucidHousePublishing, and follow on Twitter @LucidHousePublishing.
###
Elise Riley
My Global Presence
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Other