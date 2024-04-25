Submit Release
Gas turbine procurement launched for Ukraine’s energy security

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund is currently soliciting bids in the framework of its procurement for gas turbines for Ukraine. The procurement procedure is run by the USAID-funded Energy Security Project implemented by Tetra Tech.
 

Background on the situation

Recent targeted missile attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have resulted in system accidents and exacerbated challenges for generation adequacy and balancing of the energy system. With a significant portion of generating capacities disabled, urgent measures are required to address these issues.

The Government has identified the integration of peaking gas turbine power plants into the United Energy Systems of Ukraine as a potential solution. These turbines serve multiple purposes, including facilitating the start-up of existing power plants post-accident, covering peak loads, and providing backup power for critical infrastructure. Additionally, they offer temporary management capabilities to mitigate risks associated with disruptions in the security of electric energy supply amidst the ongoing military aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.
 

How to participate in the procurement

Interested vendors are encouraged to participate in the procurement process by accessing the THIS LINK.

 

About Ukraine Energy Support Fund

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established with the objective of providing financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensuring the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat and implemented in close cooperation with the USAID-funded Energy Security Project and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, with contributions from governments, international organizations, and corporate donors. To date the Fund has reached EUR 410 million in pledges from inter alia Germany, European Union, Sweden, United States, Denmark, Great Britain, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Belgium, and Iceland.

