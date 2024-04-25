Director Lorkowski presents progress in gas reforms to European stakeholders

Artur Lorkowski, Director of the Energy Community Secretariat, participated in the 38th Madrid Forum, and delivered an overview of the Energy Community gas markets. He highlighted the varied progress among Contracting Parties, emphasizing the importance of regional security of supply, particularly given the ongoing war in Ukraine.

In his address, Director Lorkowski underscored the Energy Community's commitment to reforming and decarbonizing gas sectors in the Energy Community. With a specific focus on Ukraine, Director Lorkowski detailed the Secretariat's proactive engagement in supporting Ukraine's gas storage sector.

The Madrid Gas Forum, also known as the European Gas Regulatory Forum, serves as a meeting point for key stakeholders across the European energy sector. Participants include national regulatory authorities, EU national governments, the European Commission, transmission system operators, gas suppliers and traders, consumers, network users, and gas exchanges. Organized once to twice a year in Madrid, the forum is hosted by the Spanish energy regulator, Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC).