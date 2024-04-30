Subsea Cloud and FullCtl Partner to Bring Interconnection Underwater
Our partnership with FullCtl marks a significant step towards realizing the full potential of Subsea data centers, enabling unparalleled connectivity experiences for our customers.”USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Subsea Cloud (SSC), a leading provider of Subsea data center infrastructure and services, has announced a strategic partnership with FullCtl, a pioneer in interconnection automation solutions. This collaboration aims to revolutionize underwater data center connectivity, enabling seamless interconnection for Subsea tenants and carriers. Subsea Cloud specializes in providing power, space, connectivity, and maintenance for Subsea data centers, offering collocation, hosting, and infrastructure as a service. With geographically diverse builds, ranging from single-tenant to multi-tenant setups, Subsea Cloud is poised to lead the evolution towards Subsea data center campuses.
— Max Reynolds
Meanwhile, FullCtl brings to the table its expertise in interconnection and automation solutions tailored for internet service providers, internet exchange operators, data center operators, cloud providers, hosting providers, and enterprises of all sizes. Leveraging products such as ixCtl and PeerCtl, FullCtl empowers organizations to manage infrastructure, automate provisioning and troubleshooting, and facilitate multi-tenant connectivity.
The partnership between Subsea Cloud and FullCtl opens doors to various collaborative opportunities, harnessing FullCtl’s capabilities in interconnection automation:
1. IX/IXP Enablement: FullCtl’s ixCtl platform will facilitate the establishment and management of underwater internet exchange points (IXPs), enabling local interconnection between Subsea tenants and carriers. This is especially significant in multi-tenant builds and holds promise for future proximate single-tenant setups.
2. PNI Facilitation: Enabling direct interconnection between tenants and carriers, irrespective of an IX fabric, through Private Network Interconnect (PNI) solutions. FullCtl’s expertise in designing, deploying, and managing such solutions ensures enhanced connectivity options for Subsea data center stakeholders.
3. Blended Internet Services: Subsea Cloud can offer robust and resilient multi-ISP internet services to tenants by purchasing transit from multiple carriers. FullCtl’s PeerCtl platform streamlines the design, implementation, and management of blended internet solutions, ensuring seamless connectivity experiences.
4. NaaS Offerings: FullCtl facilitates the provisioning of Network as a Service (NaaS) offerings, allowing Subsea Cloud to deliver networking solutions as part of its infrastructure services. This includes interconnecting servers, storage, and other resources, either independently or in conjunction with other services.
“As the demand for underwater data centers grows, so does the need for seamless interconnection solutions,” said Max Reynolds, Founder at Subsea Cloud. “Our partnership with FullCtl marks a significant step towards realizing the full potential of Subsea data centers, enabling unparalleled connectivity experiences for our customers.”
“We are excited to collaborate with Subsea Cloud in revolutionizing underwater interconnection,” said Matt Griswold, CTO at FullCtl. “By combining our expertise, we aim to set new standards for connectivity and empower Subsea data center ecosystems with cutting-edge solutions.”
The partnership between Subsea Cloud and FullCtl underscores a commitment to innovation and excellence in the underwater data center landscape. Together, they are poised to reshape the future of Subsea connectivity, unlocking new possibilities for businesses worldwide.
About FullCtl
FullCtl, founded in 2022, is on a mission to democratize secure interconnection through information sharing and advanced automation. Their team of interconnection and automation experts is dedicated to making the internet more secure, reliable, and resilient. FullCtl believes in the power of the internet to bring people closer together and make knowledge more accessible than ever before. More info: www.fullctl.com
About Subsea Cloud
Subsea Cloud is a Subsea data center infrastructure company on a mission to create clean and scalable cloud infrastructure that can out-compete rigid and expensive land-based centers. The company is headquartered in the USA, with R&D facilities in Norway. More info: www.subseacloud.com
Max Reynolds, Subsea Cloud, info@subseacloud.com
Chris Grundemann
FullCtl
hello@fullctl.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn