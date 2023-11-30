FullCtl Awarded $20,000 ARIN Community Grant for Innovative Internet Registry Project
We are glad to support FullCtl in their pioneering project through the ARIN Community Grant Program.”MADISON, WI, USA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FullCtl, a leading technology company based in Madison, Wisconsin, is thrilled to announce that it has been selected as a recipient of the prestigious 2023 ARIN Community Grant. The $20,000 grant will fund FullCtl's groundbreaking project, focusing on the development of open-source tools, RegCtl and PrefixCtl, aimed at standardizing and enhancing Internet registry data access globally.
— John Sweeting, ARIN Chief Customer Officer
The ARIN Community Grant Program, now in its fifth year, supports initiatives that significantly contribute to the improvement of the Internet and benefit the Internet community within the ARIN region. FullCtl's project aligns seamlessly with the program's mission, addressing challenges related to the unstandardized registration data across Regional Internet Registries (RIRs).
Chris Grundemann, Co-Founder and CEO of FullCtl, expressed his excitement, stating, "This grant is a testament to our commitment to advancing the Internet's infrastructure. RegCtl and PrefixCtl will revolutionize how we access and utilize registry data, fostering a more efficient and reliable Internet environment."
"We are glad to support FullCtl in their pioneering project through the ARIN Community Grant Program. The development of open-source tools like RegCtl and PrefixCtl aligns with ARIN's mission to advance the Internet's infrastructure. FullCtl's commitment to standardizing registry data access fits well with our goals, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact these tools will have on the Internet community within the ARIN region and beyond," commented John Sweeting, ARIN Chief Customer Officer.
The ARIN Community Grant Program Selection Committee, composed of industry experts, rigorously evaluated FullCtl's proposal against various criteria. The committee recognized the project's potential to broadly benefit the Internet community within the ARIN region, emphasizing its alignment with ARIN's mission and its innovative approach.
Reporting requirements outlined by ARIN will ensure transparency and accountability throughout the project. FullCtl commits to providing regular updates, with the first project report due on March 29, 2024, and the final report on or before September 27, 2024.
FullCtl looks forward to sharing project results through a dedicated blog post and at an ARIN Public Policy and Members Meeting, contributing valuable insights to the wider Internet community.
About FullCtl: FullCtl, founded in 2022, is on a mission to democratize secure interconnection through information sharing and advanced automation. Their team of interconnection and automation experts is dedicated to making the Internet more secure, reliable, and resilient. FullCtl believes in the power of the Internet to bring people closer together and make knowledge more accessible than ever before.
About ARIN: Established in December 1997, ARIN is a nonprofit, member-based organization that supports the operation and growth of the Internet. ARIN’s core service is the management and distribution of Internet number resources such as Internet Protocol (IP) addresses and Autonomous System Numbers (ASNs). ARIN manages these resources within its service region, comprised of Canada, the United States, and many Caribbean and North Atlantic islands. ARIN also coordinates policy development by the community and advances the Internet through informational outreach.
