Day of Mourning Remembers 29 Lives Lost to Workplace Illness and Injuries

CANADA, April 25 - Released on April 25, 2024

April 28 is the National Day of Mourning. This is a day for workers, employers, families and the public to remember those who have lost their lives or suffered an injury or illness due to their work.

Since 1984, Canada has observed April 28 as the National Day of Mourning. Flags at all government buildings in the province will fly at half-mast in remembrance of those who died because of workplace injuries and illnesses.

In 2023, 29 fatality claims were accepted by the Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board.

"Every worker has the right to return home safely at the end of the workday," Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don McMorris said. "Today we take time to mourn and reflect on how we can build healthier and safer workplaces."

In 2023, WorkSafe Saskatchewan, a partnership between the Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board and the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety, released the 2023-2028 Fatalities and Serious Injuries Strategy as a way to help prevent and reduce serious workplace injuries and fatalities.

"One fatality is one too many," Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board Chairperson Gord Dobrowolsky said. "That's why through the 2023-28 Fatalities and Serious Injuries Strategy we are working together with employers and employees to prevent injuries and fatalities."

Copies of the 2023-28 Fatalities and Serious Injuries Strategy are available at www.worksafesask.ca.

