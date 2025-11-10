Teacher Innovation and Support Fund Supports Another 37 New Projects

CANADA, November 10 - Released on November 10, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing nearly $1.4 million to support another 37 teacher-led projects in the 2025-26 school year through the Teacher Innovation and Support Fund (TISF).

Established in 2024, the TISF provides opportunities for certified teachers from across the province to submit innovative applications for funding at the local or divisional level for up to $75,000.

"These approved projects represent the best kind of creative ideas our teachers bring to their schools and classrooms to enhance the learning environment for their students, and we are very pleased and proud to support them," Education Minister Everett Hindley said. "This fund enables us to support Saskatchewan teachers and students directly in the classroom to provide new, unique ways to contribute to an even stronger and more growth-oriented education system."

Teachers were invited to submit applications to the TISF during the first month of the current school year, which was the second intake for the 2025-26 fiscal year. The 37 recently approved projects include:

Students exploring Catholic and Indigenous sacred sites using virtual reality, guided by Elders and Knowledge Keepers (Ecole St. Mary, Prince Albert);

A mobile learning lab based on environmental science, agriculture and land-based education which allows students to investigate local soils, wildlife and landscapes (Elrose Composite School, Elrose); and

A poultry operation in which students learn accountability, responsibility, along with entrepreneurial and marketing skills (Bulyea Elementary School, Bulyea).

This brings the number of projects approved in this budget year to 66 for a total of $2.5 million. Saskatchewan school divisions are receiving a record $2.4 billion in school operating funding for this school year.

Interest in the TISF has resulted in a total of 136 projects being funded since its inception. For details about the latest approved projects as well as past examples, please visit: Teacher Innovation and Support Fund | PreK-12 Education, Early Learning and Schools | Government of Saskatchewan.

