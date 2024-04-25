Listen Technologies Promotes Mikey Shaffer to Senior Sales Director
Accessibility champion leads sales team, helps venues foster more inclusive experiences for guests with innovative assistive listening solutions
I have witnessed the tremendous impact our industry, and Listen Technologies in particular, has in helping people hear and engage in the world. ”BLUFFDALE, UT, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Listen Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of advanced wireless listening solutions for 25 years, has promoted Mikey Shaffer to Senior Sales Director. In this role, Shaffer leads the Listen Technologies sales team and is the primary liaison for dealer channels, regional sales managers, independent manufacturers’ sales representatives, and distributors in North America. She reports to Listen Technologies President and CEO Maile Keone.
“Mikey demonstrates strategic prowess and effective team leadership with authority and decisiveness. She is a champion for Listen Technologies sales and channel partners, and a tireless advocate for accessibility,” said Keone. “We are delighted to promote Mikey to Senior Sales Director at Listen Technologies and know she will continue to support our sales reps and partners and contribute to our organization’s ongoing success.”
Shaffer Brings Sales and Advocacy Experience to New Role
Shaffer joined Listen Technologies in 2016 and has held marketing, and vertical market and regional sales roles within the organization. Most recently, she was Consultant Liaison at Listen Technologies and worked directly with the AV consultant community. She will continue to liaise with this group and regularly host webinars and meetings to ensure they are up to date on all Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and global accessibility compliance requirements.
Previously, Shaffer worked with the local deaf and hard of hearing community in Utah to provide solutions for their telecommunications needs. Shaffer’s curiosity, eagerness to learn, and passion for helping others paved the way for her to excel in sales roles and will serve her in this new position.
“At Listen Technologies, we have an amazing sales team and channel partners passionate about bringing innovative listening solutions to customers,” said Shaffer. “I have witnessed the tremendous impact our industry, and Listen Technologies in particular, has in helping people hear and engage in the world. To be able to help make a positive difference in the lives of others and to work with so many talented individuals who care about accessibility is an honor.”
Shaffer will represent Listen Technologies in this new role at InfoComm 2024. Visit Listen Technologies booth C8935 to meet with her and learn more about Listen Technologies’ wireless listening solutions.
