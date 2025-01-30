Listen Technologies and Ampetronic Are Shipping Auri™

Auri™ System by Ampetronic and Listen Technologies Ampetronic and Listen Technologies Auri™ in the Classroom

Auracast™ broadcast audio-based assistive listening system increases accessibility and lets users choose how they receive venue audio

BLUFFDALE, UT, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Listen Technologies Corporation , a leading provider of advanced wireless listening solutions for 26 years, and Ampetronic, world-leading providers of hearing loop systems, announced that Auri™, the first complete Auracast™ broadcast audio-based assistive listening solution, is now shipping. Auri™ lets venues and end users adopt Auracast™ broadcast audio technology , a new standard for BluetoothLow Energy Audio, for assistive listening in public spaces. Auri™ delivers high-quality, low-latency, multi-channel audio to an unlimited number of dedicated receivers and newly emerging Auracast™ compatible consumer devices.Auri™ is a Complete Assistive Listening SolutionAuri™, powered by Ampetronic and Listen Technologies, features network installed transmitters, dedicated receivers, docking stations, Auri™ Manager software, and a complete line of accessories, including headphones, neck loops, and signage.Auri™ TX2N Transmitter: The Auri™ TX2N is a professional-grade transmitter that accepts a variety of audio inputs to suit different venues and applications. Audio inputs can be assigned in mono or stereo to one or two channels; venues can add more channels by connecting additional transmitters. Each Auri™ TX2N transmitter broadcasts over a wide area. The system can be expanded by adding an additional transmitter in the repeater mode. An optional transmitter with Dantenetwork audio interface is available.Auri™ RX1 Receiver: The Auri™ RX1 receiver meets global accessibility requirements for assistive listening and lets end users choose how they receive a broadcast. They can use their own Auracast™ compatible device or an Auri™ receiver. Auri™ receivers can be programmed to support both open and encrypted broadcasts. The Auri™ receiver works with integrated neck loop lanyards for users with telecoil-equipped hearing aids.Auri™ D4 and D16 Docking Stations: Auri™ docking stations in 4- and 16-unit models can be used for standalone charging or to manage and configure receiver settings and support firmware updates to docked receivers. A complete receiver configuration can be stored in the docking station and transferred to all docked receivers with the press of a button.Auri™ Manager Software: Auri™ Manager software for Windowsfacilitates system set-up and management. Venue operators can configure a single device or manage an extensive system deployed across a site or multiple areas within a venue. They can manage broadcast channel names and settings, apply passwords to protect channel access, and download and install firmware updates.The Auri™ system is ready for installation and deployment. It can be used with all other assistive listening technologies in venues or combined with ListenIR, ListenRF, ListenWIFI, or Ampetronic hearing loops in new installations to maximize accessibility.Key Features and Benefits of the Auri™ System• High-quality, low-latency audio: Auri™ delivers clear, high-quality audio with no discernable latency, and is suitable for a wide range of listening needs, including live events, presentations, and multimedia content.• Multi-channel capability: Auri™ supports multiple audio channels to cater to diverse audio requirements within a single venue, offering flexibility in sound management.• Extended coverage and scalability: Auri™ broadcasts audio over 100 meters, with the option to add multiple transmitters for expanded coverage or additional channels, making it ideal for any size venue.• Broad accessibility and compatibility: Auri™ functions with dedicated receivers and a wide range of Auracast™ compatible consumer devices, including hearing aids, headphones, and smartphones, facilitating early adoption of Auracast™ technology.• Software management: Auri™ Manager software is an intuitive platform that makes it easy for installers and venue operators to manage and configure devices over a network.Listen Technologies and Ampetronic previewed Auri™ at several industry events beginning in 2024. The system has received positive feedback from integrators, resellers, consultants, and others in the professional AV community, and end users.Auri™ Will Increase Accessibility to Audio in Public SpacesAssistive listening systems help individuals with hearing loss and anyone who finds it difficult to hear in challenging listening environments by delivering clear audio directly to their ears.As more hearing aids, earbuds, headphones, and consumer devices featuring BluetoothLow Energy Audio technology come to market and more public venues offer Auracast™ broadcast audio, access to high-quality broadcast audio for assistive listening will increase, but this process will take time. Auri™ lets venues and end users benefit from Auracast™ broadcast audio technology now.Applications for Auri™ include assistive listening, delivering language interpretation, audio from screens, and audio description. Auri™ is ideal for houses of worship, theaters and performance halls, conference centers, bars and restaurants, transportation terminals, and other public spaces where guests would like to access clear audio.Auri™ is the first product Listen Technologies and Ampetronic have developed together and brought to market. The companies are strategic partners under the Allvida umbrella For more information, visit auriaudio.com or email auri@listentech.com.About AmpetronicAmpetronic is a global leader in the design and manufacture of assistive listening solutions, specializing in hearing loop systems. With more than 30 years of experience, Ampetronic has been at the forefront of developing technologies that enhance communication accessibility for individuals with hearing impairments. Their solutions are widely used in diverse sectors, including education, hospitality, corporate, and public spaces. All Ampetronic solutions are developed to provide a genuine benefit to those who experience hearing loss. For more information check ampetronic.com.About Listen TechnologiesListen Technologies enriches lives by providing assistive listening and communication solutions so everyone can hear clearly and share the same great experience. Listen's innovative products serve those with hearing loss and enable inclusive experiences for all guests. Listen solutions are used in various venues and settings, including houses of worship, higher education facilities, performing arts centers, courts, tours, and manufacturing plants. Our vision is to improve life's experiences through sound by providing exceptional audio anytime, anywhere, on any platform. To learn more about how Listen Technologies delivers a better way to hear the world, visit www.listentech.com.The Bluetoothword mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Any use of such marks by Listen Technologies Corporation is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

