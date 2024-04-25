Entrex Carbon Market Launches First Real Estate Backed Carbon Offset Dividend Security
Entrex Carbon Market, Inc (OTC: RGLG) today announced the launch of the first Real Estate backed CO>SSET or Carbon Offset Dividend Asset.
Entrex’s CO>SSET provides companies the ability of buying an asset for their trading account – receive the carbon offset dividend income, expense their needs - and even trade the CO>SSET.”BOCA RATON, FL, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrex Carbon Market, Inc (OTC: RGLG) today announced the launch of the first Real Estate backed CO>SSET or Carbon Offset Dividend Asset.
“Our patent pending CO>SSET provides owners of this tradable security annual carbon offset dividend income which allows owners to receive, retire or trade the offsets for their carbon neutrality needs” said Stephen H Watkins, CEO of Entrex. “Most unique is how institutions can own the CO>SSET, receive the annual dividend offsets and then expense them: this neutralizes their carbon footprint but most of all neutralizes their carbon offset expense removing this expense line item from their income statement.”
“Potential buyers have shown us how the CO>SETT could help reduce shareholders losses by neutralizing their annual carbon offset expenses” said Tom Harblin Partner. “With a 20x P/E ratio – and assuming a $10 billion annual expense to buyers of carbon offsets – the CO>SETT could recover up to $200 billion in shareholder losses.”
“In the end Entrex’s CO>SSET provides carbon neutrality focused companies the ability of buying an asset for their trading account – receive the carbon offset dividend income, expense their needs --- and even trade the CO>SSET with the potential capital appreciation. CO>SSETs offer a win for the environment, a win for the company – and most of all a win for shareholders” Harblin continued.
Information on Entrex’s Island CO>SSET is available at this link: https://tinyurl.com/mp9t9hhh
A GAAP White Paper on CO>SSET securities is available at this link: https://tinyurl.com/2adk2ann
Information provided is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to sell shares or securities in the Company or any related or associated company. Any such offer or solicitation will be made only by means of the Company’s confidential offering memorandum and in accordance with the terms of all applicable securities and other laws.
