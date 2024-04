Staten Island’s MLSsiny.com to Feature Boroughwide ‘Open House Weekend’ May 18, May 19

For information and locations of open houses, visit MLSsiny.com and click on the “OPEN HOUSES” icon.

STATEN ISLAND, NY, USA, April 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homebuyers will have a convenient opportunity to ramp up their search for a dream property during the upcoming “Open House Weekend.” Presented by the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service (SIMLS), the boroughwide event will take place Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19.During Open House Weekend, as Staten Island Realtorshost open houses throughout the Island, home sellers whose properties are listed on MLSsiny.com may opt to further increase the visibility of their for-sale house by including it in the event.Home sellers working with a Realtorsubscriber of the SIMLS already have a distinct marketing advantage as their property is automatically listed on MLSsiny.com. The website is the online home of the Staten Island MLS, driver of the borough’s real estate marketplace. Dedicated to consumers, MLSsiny.com provides the most comprehensive and up-to-date public display of Staten Island home listings.MLSsiny.com will provide guidance during the event, as homebuyers visiting the website will easily find locations of open houses across the borough.“Open houses provide a valuable opportunity for sellers and their Staten Island Realtorto engage with multiple buyers at once, offering a personal touch by addressing inquiries and highlighting the unique features of a property,” said Ron Molcho, Staten Island MLS chairman of the board. “By opting for an open house, a seller can potentially reach a larger audience in a single day, saving time that would have been spent on individual viewings.”Fran Reali, 2024 president of Staten Island Board of Realtors(SIBOR), additionally underscored the benefits open houses provide to homebuyers.“During Open House Weekend, homebuyers can leisurely connect with our borough’s real estate experts and ask questions about the homebuying process and housing issues that matter most to them,” Reali said.STATEN ISLAND HOMEBUYERSStaten Island Realtorsare trusted resources for real estate information who can help buyers navigate the increasingly complex homebuying process, which can be challenging when facing it on your own.Experts advise homebuyers to carefully evaluate their finances before beginning the search process. They should look at their income, savings and credit report, and collect documentation of income and cash available to prepare for the mortgage application process.“Homebuyers need to have a clear idea of what features are important to them and know where they are willing to compromise; this is one way in which visiting open houses can be helpful,” said Sandy Krueger, CEO of both SIBOR and SIMLS. “Working with a Staten Island Realtorcan be a real asset. Realtorsvisit hundreds of homes with buyers each year, and have a unique understanding of what buyers value in their local markets. Their expertise and knowledge can help you achieve the dream of homeownership.”STATEN ISLAND HOME SELLERSStaten Island Realtors bring value to sellers by helping them effectively prepare, position, price and sell their home; they have a clear grasp of the Island’s housing market, home features and buyer preferences.Enhancing curb appeal, showcasing areas like kitchens and bathrooms, and making sure the home is well-maintained and free of clutter will attract more buyers and can improve value. As staging can help sell a home more quickly, many Realtorsprovide professional staging assistance as part of their services.“If you are selling your home, make sure to ask your Realtor if they are a subscriber of the Staten Island MLS, and discuss being included in Open House Weekend,” Krueger advised.LOCATIONS OF OPEN HOUSESFor additional information and locations of open houses, visit MLSsiny.com and click on the “OPEN HOUSES” icon About the Staten Island Board of Realtors(SIBOR)and Staten Island Multiple Listing Service (SIMLS)Established in 1915, the Staten Island Board of Realtors(SIBOR) is the largest professional association inStaten Island, N.Y.SIBOR exists to enhance the ability and opportunity of its members to conduct their business successfully andethically, and promote the preservation of the public’s right to own, transfer and use real property.Comprised of approximately 2,500 members, SIBOR serves real estate agents, brokers and affiliatedprofessionals throughout the borough and surrounding areas.SIBOR is the provider of the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service Inc. (SIMLS), which works as aclearinghouse through which more than 275 local real estate firms exchange information on properties theyhave listed for sale or rent. Together, its members participate in over 5,000 real estate transactions every year.SIMLS is the premier source for real estate listings and market information on Staten Island, providing realestate professionals and the community with a comprehensive platform for property listings, market data, andprofessional development opportunities.