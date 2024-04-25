TEXAS COUNTRY ARTIST HOLLYANN BRINGS THE PAIN IN HER NEW MUSIC VIDEO "PAIN, PAIN, PAIN"
~Packs a Powerful Punch of Texas-Sized Heartache~
The song and video spotlight "real people, and real people's problems.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollyann, the hard-charging, take-no-prisoners female Texas troubadour of country music, has released the gritty new video for her single “Pain, Pain, Pain."
— Hollyann, Texas country artist
Music video veteran J.B. Lawrence filmed the whiskey-soaked barn burner in the barrooms and back roads of Hollyann’s native small-town Texas. The song and video spotlight "real people, and real people's problems," says Hollyann, who adds that she’s “lived this story too many times to count.”
"Pain, Pain, Pain” was co-written by Nashville hitmakers Kristen Burgess, Sarah Anne Davidson (Dylan Scott), and Pete Sallis (Maddie and Tae, Ronnie Dunn, Keb Mo) and was produced at Omnisound in Nashville. Hollyann recorded “Pain, Pain, Pain” on hallowed studio ground; country music hitmakers Luke Bryan, Randy Houser, Taylor Swift, Brett Eldredge, Miranda Lambert, Lady A, and many more have also laid down tracks at Omnisound.
"I wanted to create something that resonated with people on a personal level. 'Pain, Pain, Pain' reflects the highs and lows I have experienced, and the inner strength I found to overcome adversity," said Hollyann, who filmed the music video at her hometown watering hole, Swingin' Doors Saloon in Terrell Texas, and in nearby Commerce, Texas.
Hollyann’s first on-stage experience came as a young girl when Texas legend Freddy Fender called her up to the stage to sing. Now, two decades into her career as a seasoned singer, songwriter, and road warrior, IndiePulse Music has called her "a Modern-Day Loretta Lynn with a rockabilly twist."
Sure enough, Hollyann cites Lynn, Tanya Tucker, Reba, and Gretchen Wilson as influences on her authentic brand of blue-collar country.
On the road, always on tour and performing across the Lone Star state and beyond, Hollyann and her band have played plenty of whiskey-soaked saloons with chicken wire across the stage, and at dozens of county fairs where the smell of corndogs and cow manure co-mingle with country music. A RiseUp TV Texas Cajun Tour veteran, Hollyann also proudly brings her Texas twang to U.S. Military troops and their families at military bases and off base nightclubs across the south.
Hollyann has also shared the stage at bigger venues with country hitmakers, including Blake Shelton, Jack Ingram, and Daryl Dodd, and rocked the house at the world-famous Billy Bob's in Fort Worth, Texas, and on the rough-and-tumble stages of the legendary honkytonks on Broadway in Nashville.
