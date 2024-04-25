GF Hotels & Resorts Announces Key Promotions Elevating Talent Within Its Ranks
EINPresswire.com/ -- GF Hotels & Resorts, a recognized and longstanding achiever in the hospitality ownership, management, and advisory industry, proudly announces the promotion of three distinguished individuals within its leadership team. These promotions reflect the company’s internal commitment to recognizing, nurturing, and developing top talent from within its ranks.
Craig Goldman, formerly an Area General Manager, has been appointed Vice President, Operations. Goldman brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to his new role. He has a proven track record of 30 years in the hospitality industry, holding leadership positions across several management companies operating under multiple brands. His commitment to operational excellence and guest satisfaction has been the cornerstone of his remarkable career. Goldman’s journey with GF Hotels & Resorts began nearly a decade ago. He consistently demonstrates his ability to drive results, foster teamwork, and uphold the company’s values. His recent role in Orlando, Florida, showcased his ability to lead and improve multiple assets. His deep understanding of the business and ability to cultivate strong relationships have made him invaluable to the company. When not immersed in the world of hospitality, Goldman enjoys exploring new destinations through travel and indulging in fine dining experiences alongside his wife. He also cherishes quality time spent with his children. As Vice President, Operations, Goldman will be pivotal in shaping the company’s operational strategies and driving growth initiatives.
Bill Friedrich, also previously serving as an Area General Manager, has been promoted to Vice President, Operations. Friedrich's dedication to excellence and innate ability to inspire and lead teams have been instrumental in the company's success. Friedrich’s journey in the hospitality sector began at the world-renowned Walt Disney World at the age of 18. His passion for delivering exceptional guest experiences led him to assume various leadership roles with notable brands and properties throughout his career. He joined GF Hotels & Resorts in 2020 as the opening General Manager of the Hilton Garden Inn Apopka City Center. Friedrich’s leadership garnered accolades, with the hotel consistently earning the Hilton Award of Excellence. His exceptional performance led to a rapid ascent within the company, culminating in his appointment to his previous role, overseeing multiple properties across Central Florida and Miami. Outside of his professional endeavors, Friedrich embraces quality time with his wife and two children. Additionally, he has an interest in venturing to unseen places and engaging in outdoor activities such as golfing, skiing, and boating. Friedrich’s extensive industry knowledge and management insight make him the ideal candidate for the Vice President of Operations.
Mike Russo, an experienced General Manager, is advancing to Area General Manager. Russo has demonstrated outstanding leadership and strategic operational success throughout his tenure. At 15, he immersed himself in the world of restaurants and banquets, laying the foundation for a strong career ahead. Russo’s passion for hospitality and dedication to delivering unparalleled guest satisfaction led him to many leadership positions in the field before beginning his career at GF Hotels & Resorts. In 2014, he served as an Assistant General Manager at GF Hotels & Resorts’ Embassy Suites Lake Buena Vista. His exceptional management skills and committed vision quickly propelled him into the position of General Manager. Russo has played a significant role in driving the property's success and solidifying its reputation for excellence. Beyond his professional achievements, Russo is known for his passion for sports, particularly his unwavering support for his hometown Buffalo Bills. He has been happily married for nearly 16 years and is a devoted father to three children. In his free time, he enjoys sports and spending time with his family. Russo's promotion to Area General Manager is a testament to his exemplary leadership, unwavering dedication, and proven track record of success.
“We are fortunate to have such an experienced and strong team in hotel operations. These leaders are experts in their respective positions and critically impact the company’s performance and growth.” – Vineet Nayyar, President & COO, Owned Division, GF Hotels & Resorts.
Please join in congratulating Craig Goldman, Bill Friedrich, and Mike Russo on their new roles within the GF Hotels & Resorts community. Their impactful contributions have been monumental, and we look forward to their continued achievements as they embark on this exciting new chapter.
ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTS
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With over 170 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses, historically operating in 46 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 35 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.
Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
Candice Kochenour
Craig Goldman, formerly an Area General Manager, has been appointed Vice President, Operations. Goldman brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to his new role. He has a proven track record of 30 years in the hospitality industry, holding leadership positions across several management companies operating under multiple brands. His commitment to operational excellence and guest satisfaction has been the cornerstone of his remarkable career. Goldman’s journey with GF Hotels & Resorts began nearly a decade ago. He consistently demonstrates his ability to drive results, foster teamwork, and uphold the company’s values. His recent role in Orlando, Florida, showcased his ability to lead and improve multiple assets. His deep understanding of the business and ability to cultivate strong relationships have made him invaluable to the company. When not immersed in the world of hospitality, Goldman enjoys exploring new destinations through travel and indulging in fine dining experiences alongside his wife. He also cherishes quality time spent with his children. As Vice President, Operations, Goldman will be pivotal in shaping the company’s operational strategies and driving growth initiatives.
Bill Friedrich, also previously serving as an Area General Manager, has been promoted to Vice President, Operations. Friedrich's dedication to excellence and innate ability to inspire and lead teams have been instrumental in the company's success. Friedrich’s journey in the hospitality sector began at the world-renowned Walt Disney World at the age of 18. His passion for delivering exceptional guest experiences led him to assume various leadership roles with notable brands and properties throughout his career. He joined GF Hotels & Resorts in 2020 as the opening General Manager of the Hilton Garden Inn Apopka City Center. Friedrich’s leadership garnered accolades, with the hotel consistently earning the Hilton Award of Excellence. His exceptional performance led to a rapid ascent within the company, culminating in his appointment to his previous role, overseeing multiple properties across Central Florida and Miami. Outside of his professional endeavors, Friedrich embraces quality time with his wife and two children. Additionally, he has an interest in venturing to unseen places and engaging in outdoor activities such as golfing, skiing, and boating. Friedrich’s extensive industry knowledge and management insight make him the ideal candidate for the Vice President of Operations.
Mike Russo, an experienced General Manager, is advancing to Area General Manager. Russo has demonstrated outstanding leadership and strategic operational success throughout his tenure. At 15, he immersed himself in the world of restaurants and banquets, laying the foundation for a strong career ahead. Russo’s passion for hospitality and dedication to delivering unparalleled guest satisfaction led him to many leadership positions in the field before beginning his career at GF Hotels & Resorts. In 2014, he served as an Assistant General Manager at GF Hotels & Resorts’ Embassy Suites Lake Buena Vista. His exceptional management skills and committed vision quickly propelled him into the position of General Manager. Russo has played a significant role in driving the property's success and solidifying its reputation for excellence. Beyond his professional achievements, Russo is known for his passion for sports, particularly his unwavering support for his hometown Buffalo Bills. He has been happily married for nearly 16 years and is a devoted father to three children. In his free time, he enjoys sports and spending time with his family. Russo's promotion to Area General Manager is a testament to his exemplary leadership, unwavering dedication, and proven track record of success.
“We are fortunate to have such an experienced and strong team in hotel operations. These leaders are experts in their respective positions and critically impact the company’s performance and growth.” – Vineet Nayyar, President & COO, Owned Division, GF Hotels & Resorts.
Please join in congratulating Craig Goldman, Bill Friedrich, and Mike Russo on their new roles within the GF Hotels & Resorts community. Their impactful contributions have been monumental, and we look forward to their continued achievements as they embark on this exciting new chapter.
ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTS
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With over 170 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses, historically operating in 46 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 35 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.
Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
Candice Kochenour
WW Hospitality Marketing
+1 215-972-2741
email us here