Logic20/20 and Optelos partner to implement next-gen image recognition capabilities to utilities
This partnership brings together Logic20/20's expertise in AI, data strategy, cloud architecture, and technology adoption with Optelos' innovative visual inspection platform, empowering utilities to automate the identification of assets and risks.
The Optelos platform manages computer vision AI algorithms which classify and detect failure conditions by asset type, accelerating drone powerline inspection image processing to provide fast, accurate and reliable asset insights.
Partnership will streamline and automate energy utility inspections with AI-powered analysis.
This partnership allows us to deliver cutting-edge AI faster and with an end-to-end package that gives utilities the ability to modernize operations.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logic20/20, a leading business and technology consulting firm, today announced a partnership with Optelos, a leading supplier of visual data management and analysis software for asset inspection applications. This collaboration brings together Logic20/20's expertise in AI, data strategy, cloud architecture, and technology adoption with Optelos' innovative visual inspection platform, empowering utilities to automate the identification of assets and risks to improve safety, speed, and cost-efficiency in asset management.
As a strategic partner, Logic20/20’s role includes building strong data foundations in the cloud, integrating Optelos’ Data and System API with its existing tech stack, and executing change-management and process improvements for its utility clients. Optelos’ platform plugs in with custom models, improving performance and accuracy, and creates tailored models built for field use cases that are flexible for drone, satellite, and LiDAR imagery. Utilities will benefit from more accurate inspections that reduce the need for manual analysis and enable a proactive approach to asset maintenance.
This partnership will provide Logic20/20 and Optelos customers with:
• Streamlined and automated power utility asset inspections: Transform asset inspections through computer vision AI and machine learning.
• AI-powered analysis: Rapidly create and deploy AI classifiers to automatically identify defect conditions, fully automating the inspection process.
• Geolocated map defects to asset portfolio: Geolocate all defect conditions and directly map to an existing GIS database for improved asset management and defect resolution.
• Automated end-to-end workflows: Reduce costs by integrating automated data capture, inspection data management, analysis, and ticketing and dispatch into one system.
“By combining Logic20/20's technical and industry expertise with Optelos' powerful asset imagery platform, we’re creating an offering that transforms utilities’ approach to inspections,” said Adam Cornille, Senior Director of Advanced Analytics at Logic20/20. “This partnership allows us to deliver cutting-edge AI faster and with an end-to-end package that gives utilities the ability to modernize operations.”
“We’re delighted to be partnering with Logic20/20 to provide Optelos' industry-leading visual data management and AI analytics capabilities to the power utility industry,” said Ed Sztuka, CRO of Optelos. “Logic20/20’s partnership advances our cloud-architecture and data-engineering capabilities for utilities, leveraging their team’s deep domain expertise, to automate powerline inspection programs by developing, deploying, managing, and retraining their computer vision AI models in a single platform."
To learn more about Logic20/20’s utility capabilities, visit https://logic2020.com/industries/energy-utilities/
About Logic20/20
Headquartered in Seattle with offices nationwide, business and technology consulting firm Logic20/20 has been helping clients address their toughest challenges—and achieve their most ambitious goals—since 2005. We deliver these solutions through our practice areas in Advanced Analytics, Digital Transformation, Grid Operations, and Strategy and Operations. We are an eight-time “Best Company to Work For” where smart, talented people come together to do outstanding work. To learn more, visit https://logic2020.com.
About Optelos
We believe that the intelligent interpretation of visual data can empower our customers to deliver better business outcomes. Optelos is a flexible, scalable and secure cloud-based visual data management and AI analytics platform that transforms geospatial inspection data into actionable insights. Our patented technology geolocates and correlates all types of unstructured data into an intuitive, contextualized and searchable database ready for analysis and AI implementation. Leveraging computer vision AI, advanced image modeling and APIs for enterprise systems integration, Optelos enables businesses to operationalize and automate their asset visual inspection programs. Optelos is based in Houston, TX. For more information, visit https://optelos.com
