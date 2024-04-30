Logic20/20 and Optelos partner to implement next-gen image recognition capabilities to utilities

About

Headquartered in Seattle with offices nationwide, business and technology consulting firm Logic20/20 has been helping clients address their toughest challenges—and achieve their most ambitious goals—since 2005. We deliver these solutions through our practice areas in Advanced Analytics, Digital Transformation, Grid Operations, and Strategy and Operations. We are an eight-time “Best Company to Work For” where smart, talented people come together to do outstanding work. To learn more, visit logic2020.com.

Logic20/20.com