Stephanie Slate's Unique Perspective on Traditional Arts Shines at 365 Foundation Gallery

Stephanie Slate, an artist known for her innovative revival of historic-artistic techniques, will showcase her artwork at the 365 Foundation Gallery.

LANSDALE, PENNSYLVANIA, US, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephanie Slate, an artist known for her innovative revival of historic-artistic techniques, will showcase her artwork at the 365 Foundation Gallery at 305 W. Main Street in Lansdale from May 3rd to May 24th.

Slate's background is as diverse and colorful as her works. Coming from a family deeply rooted in traditional arts and crafts, she combines classical art forms with contemporary themes, setting herself apart from traditionalists in her lineage. Her unique perspective defies conventional perceptions of historical art forms and breathes new life into them, making them relevant and vital to contemporary society.

Stephanie Slate is an artist who primarily uses alternative and historical processes in photography and printmaking, such as cyanotype and photogravure. Her work often explores darker themes such as loss, death, the afterlife, and the unknown.

Natalie Venezia, Executive Director of the 365 Foundation, expressed admiration for Slate's work: "Stephanie Slate's approach revolutionizes our view of historical art forms. She preserves their essence while inspiring a new generation of artists and enthusiasts."

Slate's influence reaches galleries worldwide, recently winning the grand prize at the Living Image exhibition for 'The Hollowing'. Upcoming shows include exhibitions at the Center of Contemporary Printmaking and a curated show by the Halide Project featuring Slate's newer Photogravures.

Stephanie Slate brings a fresh perspective that magnifies respect for historical art forms while igniting excitement for future possibilities in the evolution of art. Don't miss this opportunity to experience her transformative artwork at the 365 Foundation Gallery.

About The 365 Foundation

Based in Lansdale, PA., the 365 Foundation is a non-profit grassroots organization led by Founder and Executive Director Natalie Venezia. The Foundation strives to promote, defend, and empower women in the community through initiatives that raise awareness about social justice and diversity. By leveraging the arts, community service, and partnerships with local organizations, 365 Foundation aims to provide safe spaces for women to express themselves while advocating for equal rights.

For more information about the 365 Foundation's services, please visit https://www.365.foundation

Natalie Venezia at natalie@365.foundation.

