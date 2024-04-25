Maryland State Police Participating In National Drug Take Back Day

April 25, 2024

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — Maryland State Police are encouraging people to take part in National Drug Take Back Day in an effort to combat opioid addiction.

People can drop off unwanted prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at all 23 state police barracks—no questions asked. Maryland State Police are participating in this initiative, in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration and allied law enforcement agencies across the country.

The biannual program allows people to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs, while educating the public about medication misuse. All state police barracks are equipped with secure drug collection boxes that are available 24/7.

During the last event in October, the DEA collected more than 10,500 pounds of unwanted drugs at 110 collection sites in Maryland from 33 law enforcement agencies. This included nearly 1,500 pounds from Maryland State Police, which was about 400 pounds more than the previous take back event. Among those collections included:

Frederick Barrack: 300 pounds

Glen Burnie Barrack: 254 pounds

Bel Air Barrack: 139 pounds

Leonardtown: 115 pounds

College Park Barrack: 115 pounds

Rockville Barrack: 84 pounds

Maryland State Police since 2014 has removed nearly 29,000 pounds of prescription drugs through the initiative. For more information, visit Maryland’s Office of Overdose Response at https://stopoverdose.maryland.gov.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov