ZEMA Recognized for Data Catalog of the Year 2024 by the Data Breakthrough Awards Program
Prestigious International Awards Program Honors Outstanding Data Technology Products and Companies
ZEMA provides breakthrough data security, data integrity, data consistency, operational efficiency, and IT reduced costs – a true pioneering innovator in the data technology industry”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZEMA Global Data Corp (formerly ZE PowerGroup [ZE]), a globally recognized leader in data software development and professional services, today announced that its ZEMA™ platform has been selected as the winner of the “Data Catalog Solution of the Year” award in the 5th annual Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global data technology market today.
ZEMA is a breakthrough data integration, management, and analytics platform for heavy data-driven organizations that need to collect a massive array of data for complex business processes, including feeding and integrating with over 135 third-party downstream financial, business intelligence, modeling, risk, and trade systems. The ZEMA platform has the ability to handle and operate through a wide range of implementation sizes. ZEMA is strong in automation, with its capability to automate, integrate, and transform market data from multiple sources.
The ZEMA data integration and management solution provides a single end-to-end platform where data can be quickly and intuitively collected and extracted, analyzed, validated, and then pushed to end-users and their downstream systems and BI tools such as Tableau, Spotfire, and PowerBI. ZEMA provides clients with access to the largest and most comprehensive data ecosystem of data sources, covering all industries and data types.
“Data Automation Platforms need to be as flexible as their customers are unique. Creating that platform has been a challenge we’ve readily embraced. ZEMA is designed for collecting data, performing complex analysis, automating business processes, and integrating with third-party systems,” said Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer of ZEMA Global Data Corp. “Thank you to Data Breakthrough. We care about our customers, so in addition to enhancing our product, ZEMA's customer service and responsiveness will continue to go above and beyond.”
The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize data technology innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including DataOps, Data Analytics, AI, Business Intelligence, Data Privacy, Data Storage, and many more. The 5th annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted thousands of nominations from across the globe.
“With ZEMA you spend less time wrangling data, taking down the corporate data-driven silos while aggregating the data to a single source of truth. It’s a solution that takes on the grunt work of data management and data IT infrastructure deployment,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. “We’re excited to award ZEMA with the ‘Data Catalog Solution of the Year’ award. ZEMA provides breakthrough data security, data integrity, data consistency, operational efficiency, and IT reduced costs – a true pioneering innovator in the data technology industry.”
With ZEMA, users can also click on links to see the ZEMA Data ecosystem catalog by Commodity or data provider. ZEMA automates the entire data pipeline for data-driven organizations from the collection from thousands of data sources to the downstream system integration and everything in between. Business-critical data processes, such as validation, transformation, data modeling, data automation, Curve management, publishing, and more are easily configured and automated.
