Le Chai Ignite’s Brooklyn During Ribbon Cutting Ceremony At The Official Grand Opening
The newest Brooklyn restaurant is the creation by Brooklyn Chop House co-owner David L. Thomas
We are excited to welcome everyone to Le Chai, where every dish tells a story and every meal is a celebration of flavors.”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, April 16th, Le Chai, Brooklyn's newest Asian-inspired dining destination, opened its doors for its official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony. Tuesday’s event included various media outlets, community leaders, and influential personalities who attended the immersive experience—highlighting the exquisite luxury restaurant boasting diverse culinary delights. Le Chai's visionary owner, David L. Thomas, is a seasoned entrepreneur with a track record of elevating esteemed dining establishments like the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop and Brooklyn Chop House. Alongside his co-owners, DJ Sting International and "Fatty" Carlson, each adds their unique expertise to this culinary venture.
— David L. Thomas, Owner of Le Chai Asian Flare
Thomas, with his diverse background and commitment to creating unique dining experiences, expressed his pride in hosting an event that not only celebrated culinary excellence but also highlighted an amazing culinary journey. The grand opening exposed guests to the flavors of Asia and witnessed the birth of a culinary masterpiece.
"We are excited to welcome everyone to Le Chai, where every dish tells a story and every meal is a celebration of flavors." - David L. Thomas.
Chef Mei created the menu for the upcoming event, which features a variety of meals designed for guests to explore the traditional classics Le Chai has to offer. Guests who attended the grand opening were treated to various passed hors d'oeuvres, that included a selection of spring rolls, buffalo chicken wings, chimichurri steak, fried calamari, Tom Yum Soup, and more.
“On behalf of the Le’ Chai family, we would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Nikkia McClain and her team at Tenè Nicole Creative Agency who’s done an incredible job in sending
Le’ Chai off to an amazing start. Aria F. Wright, words can’t explain your countless efforts, in guiding me, supporting me, and most of all believing in me and the success of my brand. You're an amazing woman, friend and sister. The Le C’hai team extends a special thank you!! To all of my family and friends that believed in me and supported me and my brands over the years, I haven’t forgotten you there are too many names to mention just know I humbly thank you all!!” said David L. Thomas, Owner of Le Chai.
To learn more about Le'Chai, please visit their website HERE.
To view photos from the event, please click below:
Photos by @kvonfoto
Photos by Vizionair Visuals
ABOUT LE CHAI
For over 30 years, David L. Thomas has been a thought leader, business strategist, and serial entrepreneur. Notable partner in both the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop and Brooklyn Chophouse, Thomas’ broad array of construction, business, management, telecommunication, and franchise expertise is welcomed at the table. He has devoted his energy to facilitating the brand's expansion from conception to its current market position, gaining increasing visibility. With partners Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins and Stratis Morfogen, this visionary aims to turn cultured foodies into eateries on a global scale. Today, Thomas is the proud owner of Le Chai Asian Flare, where culinary excellence meets electrifying ambiance in the heart of Brooklyn, NY. Indulge in luxury dining with an authentic "Asian Flare" experience, exploring rich and diverse Asian/Thai flavors. Le Chai's innovative dishes and stylish design will transport you to Asia. Expertly crafted by our experienced chefs, each dish combines traditional Asian flavors with modern techniques, using only the freshest ingredients for a burst of deliciousness in every bite.
ABOUT DAVID THOMAS
For over 20 years, David L. Thomas has been a thought leader, business strategist, and implementer. Through technological innovation, keen business strategy, and aggressive tactics, his career has blossomed in diverse markets from an early interest in celebrating milestones to being responsible for developing technology infrastructure and pathways as President and CEO of DeKrouff Core Drilling Company. Growing up on the streets of the concrete jungle, the native Brooklynite felt the beat of entrepreneurship pulse through his veins. In 1999, he launched his entrepreneurial journey as a partner of Original Party People, an events management company. Still astonishing clients and partygoers to this day, the company puts on high-profile private parties, off-the-chart weddings, and charitable events for the most discerning clientele. Thomas' professional acumen coupling business operations with knowledgeable tactics is what led him to the GM position of heading DeKrouff Core Drilling Company for over two decades. He ensured the company’s multi-million dollar contract with CableVision, the nation’s fifth-largest cable provider, to provide infrastructure for high-speed internet, digital cable, and phone service. Utilizing strategically cultivated industry alliances, Thomas also garnered contracts for DeKrouff to engineer and construct cell towers for such telecommunication titans as AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, Metro PCS, and Crown Castle. Merging his experience in telecommunications with a combination of big-picture thinking, as well as attention to detail, Thomas opened Bedford Technology during the summer of 2013. Subsequently, he also opened a T-Mobile franchise in his home borough of Brooklyn, New York. As a partner in both the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop and Brooklyn Chop House, Thomas’ broad array of construction, business, management, telecommunication, and franchise expertise is welcomed at the table. He has devoted his energy into facilitating the expansion of the brand from conception to its current market position gaining increasing visibility. With partners Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins and Stratis Morfogen, this visionary aims to turn cultured foodies on to these eateries on a global scale.
Marilyn Remo
Tené Nicole Creative Agency
+1 201-638-2685
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn