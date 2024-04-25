Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Cecil County

(ELKTON, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred early this morning in Cecil County.

The pedestrian, whose identification is being withheld pending next of kin notification, was pronounced deceased on the scene. The sole operator of a tractor-trailer involved in the crash remained on the scene. 

Shortly before 4 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police North East Barrack responded to the area of southbound Maryland Route 213, north of West Lewis Shore Road for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. According to a preliminary investigation, a tractor-trailer was traveling south on MD Route 213 when for unknown reasons, struck the pedestrian. No charges are being filed at this time.  

Maryland Route 213 was closed for approximately four hours for the crash investigation. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist with road closures.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

