Greater Haralson Chamber to Host Leadership Workshop
Workshop will equip attendees with tools and insights needed to foster autonomy
We're excited to offer business leaders an opportunity to redefine their leadership approach with our 'Lead without Leashes' workshop.”WACO, GA., UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Haralson Chamber invites business owners and leaders to a professional workshop aimed at redefining leadership styles and team dynamics. "Lead without Leashes: Cultivating a Self-Driving Team" will be held Wednesday, May 1, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Greater Haralson Chamber’s (70 Murphy Campus Blvd) Wayne Davis Community Room.
— Eric McDonald, Greater Haralson Chamber CEO/President
The workshop will equip attendees with the tools and insights needed to foster autonomy and achieve high performance without constant oversight. Attendees will gain a clear understanding of how to create and manage autonomous teams, acquire practical strategies and activities that can be implemented immediately, and develop an action plan tailored to apply the T.E.A.M. framework effectively within their organization.
“We're excited to offer business leaders an opportunity to redefine their leadership approach with our 'Lead without Leashes' workshop,” Greater Haralson Chamber CEO/President Eric McDonald said. “This event will provide actionable strategies to cultivate autonomous teams and drive high performance."
Topics will include:
-Empower with Autonomy: Uncover strategies to grant your team the freedom they need to excel, making your leadership more impactful and your business more dynamic.
-Build Psychological Safety: Master techniques to cultivate an environment where team members feel safe to express ideas and take calculated risks.
-Implement the T.E.A.M. Framework: Embrace our unique T.E.A.M. approach to promote Transparent Communication, Evaluate Regularly, Assess with Action and Mentor for Autonomy.
-Hands-On Activities: Participate in engaging exercises like the Stinky Fish icebreaker and the Directive vs. Collaborative Challenge to witness these concepts come to life.
For more information, please contact the Chamber at elangley@haralson.org or 770-537-5594. Register at https://business.haralson.org/events/Details/lunch-and-learn-lead-without-leashes-cultivating-a-self-driving-team-1044995?sourceTypeId=Website.
Amy W Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-310-6559
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram