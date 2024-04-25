Job Opening: Local Government Auditor, Senior (Mankato)

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) ensures fiscal integrity and accountability in government finance. The OSA oversees more than $60 billion of local government activity and about $20 billion in federal dollars spent by the State of Minnesota.

Job Description

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) Audit Practice Division performs external financial and compliance audits of local governments and is seeking applicants for experienced local government auditors at the senior level. This position is responsible for assisting in the audits of local governments by ensuring that appropriate procedures are performed that are necessary to determine the reliability of clients' financial statements and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements. The Local Government Auditor, Senior has primary responsibility for: Playing a lead role in the planning and completion of individual audits;

Self-directing completion of complex audit sections and financial reporting; and

Providing day-to-day guidance and coaching to less experienced professional auditors. *This posting will fill up to two (2) positions.

Department : Audit Practice

: Audit Practice Job ID : 76094

: 76094 Number of Positions Available : 2

: 2 Location : Mankato

: Mankato Closing Date : 5/15/2024

: 5/15/2024 Salary Range: $30.55 - $45.02/hourly; $63,788 - $94,002/annually



Minimum Qualifications

A bachelor's degree in accounting or master's degree with an accounting concentration from an accredited institution;

A minimum of two (2) years of progressively responsible experience reviewing audit work papers and providing guidance to other professional audit staff performing governmental financial and compliance audits;

Experience with planning an audit; and

Knowledge of GAAP, GAAS, GAGAS, OMB Compliance Supplement, Uniform Guidance, GASB Statements, and Legal Compliance Audit Guides.

This experience must be identified in an attached resume along with the number of years of work experience for each qualification.

Preferred Qualifications

Knowledge in the application of audit tools such as or similar to Checkpoint and PPC;

Experience working with local governmental agencies;

Knowledge of Minnesota laws, court decisions, and attorney general positions pertaining to local governmental agencies.

Certified Public Accountant (CPA) licensure;

Two years of experience planning an audit;

Experience working with GAAP, GAAS, GAGAS, OMB Compliance Supplement, and Legal Compliance Audit Guides in an audit setting.

Physical Requirements

Requires occasional transport of less than 10 pounds, along with the ability to move through work space and maintain a stationary position throughout work day.

Additional Requirements

Job offer is contingent upon candidate passing a job-related background check that may include the following: reference checks to verify job-related credentials, criminal background check and driver's history check prior to appointment.

Must be legally authorized to work in country of employment without sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., H1B status).

How to Apply

Applications will be received through Minnesota Management and Budget. Apply online.

To receive consideration as a Connect 700 Program applicant, apply online, email the Job ID#, the Working Title and your valid Proof of Eligibility Certificate by the closing date to Belle Sarff.

If you have any questions about the position, please contact Human Resources Director Belle Sarff.