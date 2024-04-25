National Seating & Mobility Announces Terri Kline as Board of Directors Appointment
Terri brings significant transformational experience and depth of knowledge from the managed care world to our board.”FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Seating & Mobility (NSM), a leading provider of complex rehabilitation technology, mobility and accessibility solutions in North America is pleased to announce the appointment of Teresa “Terri” Kline to the NSM Board of Directors.
— Crispin Teufel, NSM CEO
“Terri brings significant transformational experience and depth of knowledge from the managed care world to our board,” said Crispin Teufel, NSM CEO. “A history of board service for growth-driven companies, strategic expertise and passion for mobility solutions make Terri an invaluable resource to our company.”
Kline most recently served as president and CEO of Health Alliance Plan (HAP), which was part of the Henry Ford Health System. In that role, she led an extensive turnaround of the plan which spanned all lines of business – Medicare, Commercial, Medicaid and Individual. Prior to this, she served as Chief Health Care Management Officer at Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), where she was responsible for their corporate strategy for managing medical costs and alignment of the company’s network contracting, pharmacy, medical and behavioral health. Kline began her career at Aetna and, in addition to HAP and HSCS, she has served in leadership positions at several other healthcare-related organizations.
“The mission of NSM aligns with my personal and professional philosophy,” said Kline. “I hope to bring a fresh perspective to the board from not only my experience in the healthcare industry, but also from my personal experience as a caregiver. I know how powerful the right mobility solutions can be.”
Kline also brings extensive corporate governance experience to NSM. She currently serves on
boards of two public companies (Amedisys and Owens & Minor) and, prior to its sale to Owens & Minor, she served on the board of Apria Healthcare. Kline is also on the board of SaVida Health, a private company focused on substance abuse disorders, as well as the board of Presbyterian Healthcare Services, an integrated delivery system.
About National Seating & Mobility
With a network of 200+ locations across the U.S. and Canada, National Seating & Mobility (NSM) is North America’s largest and most trusted provider of comprehensive mobility solutions including complex rehab technology (CRT), home and vehicle accessibility, and full-service maintenance and repair. NSM has been advancing independence and enhancing the quality of life of individuals who use mobility solutions for more than 30 years. The company has more than 2,400 dedicated team members who support more than 250,000 mobility solutions each year. Since 2006, NSM is the only national mobility solutions provider that is accredited by The Joint Commission and voluntarily undergoes a rigorous review process every few years to ensure and validate the company’s commitment to providing safe, quality care for our valued customers. For more information on NSM, visit www.nsm-seating.com.
