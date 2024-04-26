Vein Institute of NJ Unveils State-of-the-Art Vein Treatment Center in Hoboken, Offering Cutting-Edge Solutions
We pride ourselves on delivering practical, honest and adept care to help patients achieve healthier, more vibrant legs and improve their overall quality of life.”HOBOKEN , NJ, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vein Institute of New Jersey at The Cardiovascular Care Group, the State’s leading provider of comprehensive vein care since 1963, proudly announces the grand opening of its new Vein Treatment Center in Hoboken, NJ. Specializing in advanced treatments for varicose veins, spider veins, and other venous conditions, the clinic is dedicated to delivering exceptional care and innovative solutions for patients seeking cosmetic or symptomatic vein care.
Located at 129 Washington Street, the newly launched Vein Treatment Center boasts a modern facility equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by a team of highly skilled vascular specialists. With a commitment to patient-centric care and a focus on delivering personalized treatment plans tailored to each individual's needs, the Vein Institute of NJ aims to set a new standard for excellence in vein care within the Hoboken community.
"At the Vein Institute of NJ, we are thrilled to announce the opening of our new Vein Treatment Center, which represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide the highest quality vein care to our patients," said Dr. Clifford M. Sales, Vascular Surgeon and Managing Partner at the Vein Institute of NJ. “As vascular doctors, we are the most qualified to treat the full spectrum of vein issues. It’s our core focus and specialty – we do nothing else but treat the vessels of the vascular system.”
Dr. Jonathan Levison, another Board-Certified Vascular Surgeon of the group goes on to add, “We pride ourselves on delivering practical, honest and adept care to help patients achieve healthier, more vibrant legs and improve their overall quality of life.”
The comprehensive range of services offered at Vein Institute of NJ includes:
- Minimally invasive treatments for varicose veins such as sclerotherapy, endovenous laser therapy (EVLT), radiofrequency ablation (RFA), Microphlebectomy, and Varithena
- Cosmetic vein treatments for spider veins and varicose veins
- Diagnosis and evaluation of venous conditions including deep vein thrombosis, venous insufficiency, leg swelling and discomfort
- Conservative measures focused on follow-up care and long-term management strategies
About the Vein Institute of NJ at The Cardiovascular Care Group
Since 1963, the Vein Institute of NJ at The Cardiovascular Care Group has been the area’s leading vascular and vein practice, committed to compassionate patient care and proven positive outcomes. Our “Top Doctor” rated, experienced and renown faculty of board-certified Vascular specialists are all personally interested in your care.
About NJ Top Docs
NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
