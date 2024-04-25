Excite Medical Presents the DRX9000 Spinal Decompression Machine at Ohio Physical Therapy Show
Excite Medical exhibits the DRX90000 Lumbar Spinal Decompression Machine and the DRX9000C Cervical Spinal Decompression Machine in Columbus, Oh.
The DRX9000 is the Best Spinal Decompression Machine for patients looking for non-surgical and drug free treatment for disc pathologies.[
Geriatric male patient being treated on lumbar portion of DRX9000 Spinal Decompression Table. The DRX9000 Spinal Decompression Device that this patient also has the ability of treating the cervical region.
Revolutionizing Spinal Care: Excite Medical Displays DRX9000 Spinal Decompression Machine at Physical Therapy Show in Columbus, Ohio
The DRX9000, an Excite Medical flagship product, stands as the pinnacle of innovation in non-surgical spinal decompression therapy. With a rich history of success, it has become the most researched and advanced non-surgical spinal decompression machine globally. Boasting a presence in over 1,000 locations across the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide, the DRX9000 has transformed the lives of countless patients suffering from debilitating spinal conditions such as herniated discs, bulging discs, degenerative disc disease, and posterior facet syndrome.
Excite Medical's participation at the OPTA Spring Conference provided attendees with firsthand insight into the groundbreaking technology behind the DRX9000. Through informative presentations and engaging demonstrations, healthcare professionals were able to witness the transformative impact of non-surgical spinal decompression on patient outcomes. When asked about her thoughts on participating in the physical therapy arena, Morgan Jehlen, Excite Medical’s Marketing & Events Coordinator, stated, “We believe that the field of Physical Therapy presents a prime opportunity for the utilization of our DRX9000 spinal decompression machine. The OPTA Spring Conference provided us with an excellent platform to showcase the potential of our technology in enhancing patient care within this arena.”
Doctors throughout the globe have been extremely pleased with the DRX9000 Spinal Decompression Machine's ability to treat conditions such as low back pain, sciatica, neck pain, and other debilitating symptoms caused by disc pathologies without drugs or surgery. For those interested in offering their patients the best spinal decompression machine, the most advanced spinal decompression table in the world, the DRX9000 is simply a technology that you cannot ignore. As a company dedicated to improving patient care and advancing the field of physical therapy, Excite Medical continues to lead the way in innovative solutions for spinal health. Established in 2007 by Mr. Saleem Musallam in Tampa, FL, Excite Medical is now an FDA-registered medical device manufacturer holding four FDA 510(k) certificates related to the DRX9000 Spinal Decompression Machine.
