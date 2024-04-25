Presentation of Tajik varieties of apricots and grapes at the FAO Headquarters in Rome

TAJIKISTAN, April 25 - Within the framework of the official visit to Italy, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, after meeting with the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, took part in the presentation ceremony of Tajik varieties of apricots, grapes and dried fruits of Tajikistan at the Headquarters of this organization.

It was reported that apricot as a fruit-bearing tree has a history of more than 4 thousand years, and according to the opinion of scientists, the territory of Tajikistan is recognized as one of the regions of its origin.

Apricot has important economic, nutritional and medicinal value. The rich chemical composition of apricot fruit and seeds has made it recognized as a dietary food.

According to statistical data, the area of apricot orchards and the cultivation of its fruit is increasing all over the world in the last decade. The conditions and climate of the regions of Tajikistan are conducive for growing apricots. 64,000 hectares of apricot orchards have been erected in Tajikistan, of which 50,000 hectares are productive orchards.

During the presentation of the apricot tree and its dried fruits, it was informed that every year the republic exports up to 90 thousand tons of dried fruits, most of which are dried apricots. Thus, Tajikistan ranks among the main apricot-producing countries.

It should be said that only in the first three months of 2024, 66 tons of dried apricots were exported from Tajikistan to the Italian Republic for the first time.

It was emphasized that the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan has effective cooperation with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. As a result of the beneficial relationship, several varieties of apricots have entered our country.

At the end of the ceremony, in order to strengthen cooperation, the leadership of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations was presented with samples of seedlings of various varieties of Tajik apricots and grapes.

As mentioned, cooperation between the working group of Tajikistan and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN has been established for the inclusion of some regions and agricultural products of our country in the "Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems", and the first results of this joint work should be announced in the near future.

