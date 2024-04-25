TAJIKISTAN, April 25 - Within the framework of the official visit to the Italian Republic, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, held a cordial meeting with representatives of Tajiks living in Italy, including Tajik students and employees of reputable organizations and structures located in this country.

During the meeting, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon first asked about their living, education and work conditions.

The President of the country expressed interesting views on the increasing support and care of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan for improving the living conditions of our compatriots abroad, especially young people who are engaged in mastering sciences, arts and crafts abroad.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, called the knowledge of foreign languages and mastering the nuances of modern technology the demand of time. It was emphasized that within the framework of the foreign policy of the Government of the country and cooperation with the whole world, quotas for the continuation of education of young people and for migrant workers important documents regulating their stay are developed and adopted.

During the meeting, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, also reflected on the complex and rapidly changing world situation and called on the youth to be alert and love the Motherland.