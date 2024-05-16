Serrala Alevate Bill Pay solution now available in Microsoft Commercial Marketplace
Serrala announces the availability of Alevate Bill Pay, its advanced cloud-native Bill Presentment and Payment solution on the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace.
Microsoft Commercial Marketplace helps solutions like Serrala’s Alevate Bill Pay reach more customers and markets.”NORDERSTEDT, HAMBURG, GERMANY, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serrala, a global leader in financial automation software, proudly announces the availability of Alevate Bill Pay, its advanced cloud-native Bill Presentment and Payment solution, on the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace. This strategic move aims to enhance accessibility and streamline the procurement process for businesses seeking efficient bill payment solutions.
— Jake Zborowski, Microsoft
“Serrala is pleased to introduce Alevate Bill Pay on Microsoft Commercial Marketplace. Our Bill Presentment and Payment solution has redefined the way bills are presented and payments are requested from customers, prioritizing customer-centricity by providing a compelling user and payment experience, whilst creditors keep track of their receivables performance.” Bernhard Bruns, Principal Solution Architect at Serrala.
The Microsoft Commercial Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
“Microsoft Commercial Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “Microsoft Commercial Marketplace helps solutions like Serrala’s Alevate Bill Pay reach more customers and markets”.
This solution integration represents a significant milestone for Serrala, reinforcing our unwavering commitment to propel finance transformation initiatives. This collaboration provides the scalability and flexibility to meet the evolving needs of businesses. Alevate Bill Pay represents a critical component of this vision, simplifying payment processes and contributing to the broader landscape of financial automation.
Explore the full capabilities of Alevate Bill Pay on Microsoft Commercial Marketplace.
About Serrala:
Serrala is a pioneer in financial automation with a global track record of nearly 40 years, currently serving over 2,500 customers around the globe.
Through our precision-engineered, award-winning suite of finance automation applications that use advanced and emerging technologies to automate all working capital-related processes from Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash and Treasury, we free the office of the CFO from the tech, mindset, and process shackles of the past.
We empower leaders to create a quality-driven autonomous finance machine that enables finance departments to deliver unmatched operational excellence where working capital is continually optimized, insights are available for real-time situation visibility, and risk can be better understood and managed, positioning your finance organization for success.
Livia Damiani
Serrala
+49 1525 6235940
l.damiani@serrala.com