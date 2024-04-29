Atwater Martin Launches AMJETT Compensation Evaluation Tool

Innovative Solution Enhances Talent Acquisition and Retention

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atwater Martin, a compensation management consultancy, recently announced the launch of Atwater Martin Job Evaluation Technology Tool (AMJETT), a proprietary framework that helps businesses make informed compensation decisions. The solution was developed in response to a critical market need to help employers attract and retain top talent in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

AMJETT uses a data-backed approach to deliver compensation insights and recommendations that reflect the true value of a position, the company, and the market. The process begins with a needs assessment that identifies a business's strategy, goals, and key job factors. It then actively gathers and analyzes market data from multiple sources, resulting in customized compensation structures that align with both employer objectives and employee expectations. After the initial project is completed, Atwater Martin hands the customized tool off to the client and trains its team members for ongoing use.

“In today’s fiercely competitive talent marketplace, compensation plays a crucial role in recruiting and retaining top talent,” said Audrey Croley-Little, principal, Atwater Martin. “But determining appropriate compensation is not a one-size-fits all approach; it is influenced by a range of factors. AMJETT was developed to help businesses systematically bring those factors together to develop equitable compensation practices that foster a culture where talent thrives.”

Because AMJETT offers a unique blend of multi-source data-backed insights, advanced compensation expertise, and a strategic framework that considers an organization's specific needs and job factors, it is unlike any other compensation evaluation solution in HR automation today.

For more information about AMJETT, visit https://www.atwatermartin.com/amjett

About Atwater Martin

Atwater Martin delivers customized compensation management systems, solutions, and tools designed to align employee performance and contribution with company strategy. Comprised of a seasoned team of experts who’ve worked on the client side of the desk, Atwater Martin offers a unique perspective to deliver intelligent, business-based creative consulting solutions and technical assistance to cost-effecitvely meet and exceed client expectations. With more than 500 completed projects across 40+ industries, Atwater Martin has impacted more than 50K employees across the U.S. The firm is a member of the Project Management Institute (PMI), the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and World at Work. For more information, please visit https://www.atwatermartin.com or email akcroley@atwatermartin.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.