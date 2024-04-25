ELEKS Expands Global Health Technology Offerings with CHA Partnership and eMIS Rollout
eMIS, powered by Doctor ELEKS and enhanced by CHA's predictive analytics, offers an advanced EMR solution for international and military/defense customersLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATED, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ELEKS, Inc. has just announced a major new enhancement to its flagship healthcare platform, Doctor ELEKS. The company has partnered with Clinical Healthcare Analytics (CHA) to create eMIS, a comprehensive health and medical information system with fully integrated diagnostic and treatment analytics. This system will enable medical professionals to receive automated insights, recommended preventative measures, and evidence-based best practices.
By enhancing the proven, affordable Doctor ELEKS healthcare digitization solution with the AI-powered predictive analytics tools from CHA, eMIS provides real-time early warning analysis at the point of care to predict and monitor developing acute disease states, throughput measures, readmission risks, and utilization review. eMIS brings unprecedented capabilities to clinicians at the bedside – along with population health managers who work to improve outcomes while increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare.
CHA’s approach to predictive analytics is designed to provide real-time visualization of patient critical data in a manner that time-stressed clinicians can easily incorporate into their workflows. The visualizations provide at-a-glance tools for impacting perennially troubling issues for healthcare organizations. Clinical users report improvements in the early identification of patient risk, better outcomes, and higher rates of physician satisfaction and efficiency.
"The CHA / ELEKS partnership will create solutions that can have a significant impact on measures like reducing readmissions and time-in-hospital, including factors such as preventing sepsis, diagnosing Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), emergent respiratory conditions, and alcohol withdrawal," explained CHA's President Jerry Baker. "We are tremendously excited at the prospect of working with Doctor ELEKS to reach patients across the region and around the world."
"Our affordable Doctor ELEKS solution already provides vital services to hospitals, caregivers, national health authorities, and – most importantly – millions of patients throughout Europe. By incorporating CHA's proven analytics-based and clinical workflow improvements, we are looking forward to better serving all of these stakeholders and expanding our impact into the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa, and the Americas — anywhere growing populations need the latest digital medical information technology," said Andriy Krupa, President and CEO of ELEKS, Inc.
Further details of the partnership will be announced throughout 2024.
About ELEKS
ELEKS is a global software engineering and technology consulting provider with decades of experience supporting commercial clients, government customers, and other public sector entities in areas such as public health and energy management. Originally founded in Ukraine and now headquartered in Estonia, ELEKS has over 2,000 employees on three continents, including over 1,500 technology specialists based out of our twelve solution development centers, with locations in Chicago, Buenos Aires, Berlin, Tallinn (Estonia), along with two centers in Poland, two in Croatia, and four in Ukraine.
Doctor ELEKS has been developing medical information systems since 2005 for both public and private medical institutions. Clients include 1,600 medical institutions in Eastern Europe. Doctor ELEKS actively participates in healthcare reform efforts in Ukraine and Poland.
About Clinical Healthcare Analytics/CHA
CHA is home to one of the only teams demonstrating real-world success in introducing powerful analytics at the point of clinical care. The CHA Foundation Suite is a leap forward in leveraging an organization’s EMR to deliver critical — and actionable — information at point-of-care. CHA is finally delivering on a long-promised vision for improved clinical care and optimized case management through timely analytics.
