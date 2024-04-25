Ukraine Energy Support Fund procures 27 transformers to the war-torn Kherson Region

In response to the pressing needs of the Kherson Region in Ukraine, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund has recently procured a crucial delivery of 27 transformers—comprising 3 transformers, 15 current transformers, and 9 voltage transformers—financed by Spain. This essential delivery aims to expedite the restoration of electricity supply to areas heavily affected by the attacks.

Transformers, crucial for managing electric current, play a pivotal role in protecting electrical systems. They facilitate voltage regulation, power distribution, isolation, and conversion, ensuring efficient and safe delivery of electricity to consumers.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established with the objective of providing financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensuring the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat and implemented in close cooperation with the USAID finance ESP and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, with contributions from governments, international organizations, and corporate donors. To date the Fund has reached EUR 410 million in pledges from inter alia Germany, European Union, Sweden, United States, Denmark, Great Britain, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Belgium, and Iceland.