Tiny Transitions Disrupts the Baby Sleep Coaching Space with Innovative & Affordable Sleep Steps® Training Program
Tiny Transitions launches Sleep Steps, an innovative membership program designed to provide affordable and personalized sleep support for families.
I wanted to make affordable & personalized sleep coaching accessible to all families, regardless of their financial constraints. We deliver comprehensive sleep education & support at great price.”WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiny Transitions, a leading sleep coaching company for children and adults, is excited to announce the launch of Sleep Steps, an innovative membership program designed to provide affordable and personalized sleep support for families with newborns, infants, and toddlers. This industry-first coaching membership offers real-time access to certified sleep coaches via chat and LIVE calls, a supportive parenting community, and a comprehensive sleep education program.
— Courtney Zentz, Tiny Transitions Founder
Sleep Steps is founded on Tiny Transitions' signature 3-step framework, which ensures gentle and effective sleep transformations. Members gain access to age-specific modules, a detailed written sleep plan, and over 100 educational videos and documents that guide parents through every phase of their child's sleep journey.
"I wanted to make affordable and personalized sleep coaching accessible to all families, regardless of their financial constraints," said Courtney Zentz, founder of Tiny Transitions. "With Sleep Steps, we deliver comprehensive sleep education and support at an affordable price."
In addition to the extensive educational resources, Sleep Steps members are invited to join weekly coaching calls, where they can receive live guidance from Courtney or a certified sleep coach on her Slumber Squad. The program also allows parents to sleep train their entire family for one low monthly fee, covering every age, stage, and developmental leap children make in their first four years.
"We firmly believe that the importance of sleep extends to parents as much as it does to babies and toddlers," Zentz added. "That's why we've crafted a community where parents can seek sleep education, ongoing support, and camaraderie."
Sleep Steps fosters a network of fellow parents navigating similar milestones, guest experts on various child development topics, discounts on premium products, and special events focused on building harmony in daily life.
With its comprehensive approach and affordable pricing, Sleep Steps is poised to revolutionize the sleep coaching industry. Parents can finally embrace the rest they deserve while cultivating healthy sleep habits for their children.
To learn more about Sleep Steps and enroll in the program, visit Tiny Transitions' website at www.TinyTransitions.com/sleepsteps.
About Tiny Transitions:
Tiny Transitions is a leading sleep coaching company that helps families worldwide build healthy sleep habits and restore order in their homes. Their industry-leading certified infant and child sleep coaches offer gentle, customized sleep solutions through virtual and in-person consulting using their proprietary Sleep Steps® methodology. This research-backed, gradual approach introduces sleep steps in a natural sequence, ensuring a gentle and effective process without crying-it-out.
