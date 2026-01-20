Tiny Transitions Unveils Mentorship + Certification to Help Women Build Flexible, Profitable Careers Supporting Families

We’re not just training consultants, we’re developing confident, capable business owners. When women are supported, they can create careers that truly change their lives.” — Courtney Zentz, Tiny Transitions Founder

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiny Transitions, one of the nation’s most trusted pediatric sleep consulting firms, today announced the launch of its 12-month Sleep Consultant Mentorship + Certification Program, a first-of-its-kind career pathway designed for women who want to leave rigid jobs behind and build meaningful, income-generating careers in family wellness.Built for former healthcare professionals, coaches, educators, and mothers ready to reclaim their time and earning power, the program blends sleep science, real-world client experience, and business mentorship into a single, supportive career ecosystem.Rather than learning in isolation, participants train inside an established, national sleep practice working with real families, receiving hands-on mentorship, and earning income while building the confidence and expertise needed to grow a long-term career.“I’m excited to bring this program to market because it fills a gap I’ve seen firsthand through mentoring hundreds of sleep coaches around the world and growing Tiny Transitions over the past decade,” said Courtney Zentz, Founder & CEO of Tiny Transitions, board member at the Association of Professional Sleep Consultants.Tiny Transitions created this program for women who know they are capable of more but don’t want to gamble on another online certification course or start a business alone. This is a career pathway, not just a certification.Through a true apprenticeship model, mentees:-Support real families under supervision-Learn evidence-based pediatric sleep strategies-Develop client communication and care-planning skills-Receive comprehensive business coaching on branding, operations, and income growthGraduates complete the program with hands-on experience, professional credibility, and a clear path to earning, whether they continue working with Tiny Transitions or launch their own independent practices at the conclusion of the program.“This program was built for women who want both purpose and stability,” said Zentz. “You don’t have to choose between helping families and supporting your own. We show you how to do both inside a real business, with real mentorship, and real opportunity for success.”While pediatric sleep is at the heart of Tiny Transitions’ work, this program goes far beyond the educational components. Participants are coached in how to build a sustainable, client-centered business that fits around real life - school schedules, caregiving, and personal priorities included. Mentees learn how to create a professional practice that can grow with them over time.“We’re not just training consultants, we’re developing confident, capable business owners,” Zentz added. “When women are supported with systems, mentorship, and real-world experience, they can create careers that truly change their lives.”As families increasingly seek evidence-based, emotionally supportive sleep guidance, Tiny Transitions’ program helps ensure the field is filled with consultants who are both compassionate and professionally prepared.By combining clinical excellence with business mentorship, Tiny Transitions is building a new generation of family-wellness professionals ready to serve families and build careers for the long term.Learn More about the mentorship program at https://tinytransitions.com/sleep-consultant-mentorship-certification-program/ About Tiny TransitionsTiny Transitions is a premier pediatric sleep consulting firm that has helped thousands of families build healthy, sustainable sleep foundations. Founded in 2015 by Courtney Zentz, the company has grown into a multi-consultant team serving families nationwide through virtual and in-person support.Tiny Transitions is known for emotionally respectful coaching, evidence-based strategies, and personalized plans that restore balance, reduce anxiety, and help families thrive.Courtney Zentz is an award-winning speaker, author, and Pediatric Sleep Expert, as well as a Certified Lactation Counselor and Postpartum Doula. She is the resident sleep expert for The Mother of All Baby Showers and Preggo Expo events nationwide and has been featured in Forbes, Newsweek, NBC, Yahoo, Fatherly, MindBodyGreen, Thrive Global, Romper, and more.

