Business Reporter: Partnering to excel at sustainability and water quality
How a fluid management technology firm empowers utilities companies to future-proof the UK’s infrastructureLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Rich Pedley, Segment Manager - Infrastructure Networks, and Craig Norman, Building Segment Manager from Aliaxis talk about how utility companies can rely on proprietary state-of-the-art technology systems such as Aliaxis’s to improve the sustainability of water management and the quality of drinking water.
Utilities companies need to grapple with issues such as water leakage and contamination, which, unless action is taken to prevent them, can divert considerable amounts of funds from long term projects aiming to upgrade the UK’s water infrastructure. Another aspect that sometimes stands in the way of efficiency is that in house building, the different types of waterpipes such as hot and cold, soil and waste are traditionally designed in silos.
What Aliaxis brings to the table when working in partnership with utilities companies is a new holistic approach, where various design functions are communicating with each other closely on an ongoing basis. Furthermore, the company’s Protecta-Line range – a barrier pipeline system designed for use in brownfield developments – is also extensively used to protect drinking water from contamination in brownfield developments. Thirdly, installations where Aliaxis uses standard polyethylene blue pipes have the health benefit that, unlike cast-iron ones, they aren’t susceptible to bacteria build-up.
To learn more about Aliaxis and the technology it uses in its installations, watch the video.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About Aliaxis
Headquartered in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, Aliaxis is a company passionate about creating sustainable systems for water, gas and energy, leading its industry in a way that anticipates the rapidly evolving needs of our customers, ensuring peace of mind for future generations. Its specialties include Protecta-Line, Frialen, Philmac, GPS PE Pipe Systems, Durapipe, Vulcathene, PLX, Fluid management, Water treatment, Building Services, Industrial processes, Infrastructure solutions, Hot and cold water, Gas, Chemicals, Drainage, Irrigation, Potable water, Water, and Utilities.
https://www.aliaxis.co.uk/
Business Reporter
Press
+ +44 20 8349 6488
email us here