Youth StartUp Association & Korea CreataChain Association sign a MoU to foster blockchain-based startups
EINPresswire.com/ -- YSUA and KCCA have entered into a strategic business agreement with a clear mission to foster a thriving business ecosystem based on blockchain technology. This initiative aims to support young entrepreneurs and unlock new business opportunities through the innovative use of blockchain technology.
The signing event was attended by Jeremy Jung, chairman of KCCA, Jennifer Jin Kim, founder of Creata Chain, and Hag-beom Kim, president of YSUA.
YSUA is a public interest corporation managed by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of the Republic of Korea. As a non-profit organization, it provides support to young entrepreneurs by strengthening the startup ecosystem and providing the resources, information, and education necessary to start and grow their businesses.
Established in November 2021, KCCA is a foundation of Creata Chain, dedicated to developing the Korean blockchain ecosystem and technology. Its objective is to identify promising projects and foster collaboration within the developer community and with domestic and international blockchain companies.
Both organizations emphasized the critical role of blockchain technology in nurturing startups. They agreed to collaborate to provide young entrepreneurs with essential information, technology, education, and research support. Moreover, they will work together to develop and evaluate business models.
KCCA has expressed its commitment to serving as a launchpad for young entrepreneurs to build competitive businesses using innovative blockchain technology and to elevate the domestic startup ecosystem by realizing this technology's potential.
YSUA has aimed to support young entrepreneurs in moving beyond mere ideas to launching competitive products and services in the market.
The strategic agreement promises to inject new energy into the domestic startup ecosystem and maximize the potential of blockchain, a forward-looking technology. It is designed to promote creativity and innovation among young entrepreneurs, inspiring them to move beyond mere ideas and launch competitive products and services in the market.
Brenda Cho
The signing event was attended by Jeremy Jung, chairman of KCCA, Jennifer Jin Kim, founder of Creata Chain, and Hag-beom Kim, president of YSUA.
YSUA is a public interest corporation managed by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of the Republic of Korea. As a non-profit organization, it provides support to young entrepreneurs by strengthening the startup ecosystem and providing the resources, information, and education necessary to start and grow their businesses.
Established in November 2021, KCCA is a foundation of Creata Chain, dedicated to developing the Korean blockchain ecosystem and technology. Its objective is to identify promising projects and foster collaboration within the developer community and with domestic and international blockchain companies.
Both organizations emphasized the critical role of blockchain technology in nurturing startups. They agreed to collaborate to provide young entrepreneurs with essential information, technology, education, and research support. Moreover, they will work together to develop and evaluate business models.
KCCA has expressed its commitment to serving as a launchpad for young entrepreneurs to build competitive businesses using innovative blockchain technology and to elevate the domestic startup ecosystem by realizing this technology's potential.
YSUA has aimed to support young entrepreneurs in moving beyond mere ideas to launching competitive products and services in the market.
The strategic agreement promises to inject new energy into the domestic startup ecosystem and maximize the potential of blockchain, a forward-looking technology. It is designed to promote creativity and innovation among young entrepreneurs, inspiring them to move beyond mere ideas and launch competitive products and services in the market.
Brenda Cho
Creata Chain
contact@creatachain.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other