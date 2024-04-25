The Living Legends Foundation 11th Annual A.D. Washington Scholarship Golf Tournament was a Huge Success

The Living Legends Foundation 11th Annual A.D. Washington Golf Tournament: L-R: LLF Board of Directors Tony Winger and Sam Weaver; Actor Jay Will of "Tulsa King;" India Graves, Tournament Coordinator; LLF Board of Directors Azim Rashid, David Linton, and Miller London

The Living Legends Foundation 11th Annual A.D. Washington Golf Tournament: L-R: Actor Jay Will of "Tulsa King." Flight 1 Champions Bo Borders, Harold Moore, Bobby Wonder, Azim Rashid, and Ray Boyd with LLF Chairperson David Linton

The Living Legends Foundation 11th Annual A.D. Washington Golf Tournament: L-R: LLF Board of Directors Sam Weaver and David Linton; Actor Jay Will of "Tulsa King;" Closet To The Pin Contest Women's winner Yvonne Garrett; and LLF President Azim Rashid

The Living Legends Foundation 11th Annual A.D. Washington Golf Tournament: L-R: LLF Chairperson David Linton; Flight 2 Champions Freddy Wilson, Melvin Phillips, Thomas Flippen; LLF President Azim Rashid; and LLF Golf Tournament Chairperson Sam Weaver