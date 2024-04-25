Amplifying Digital Presence in the Construction Industry - April 25, 2024
Peer-to-peer digital content sharing for construction and building professionalsSUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.
As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.
This week's highlight video from PCL Construction showcases the transformation of 2 Bloor Street West in Toronto. The project at the iconic Bloor and Yonge intersection modernizes the building's lobby into a retail space, featuring a new glass facade, revamped lobby, and two new escalators connecting to the subway. KingSett Capital's renovation of this 34-storey tower spans 32,000 square feet, designed for major retail tenants while keeping the building operational. Despite the building's age and unexpected conditions, PCL effectively managed the renovation, minimizing tenant disruption and completing the project on time.
This week's featured content includes a range of topical subjects:
• ConTech: Latest Trends and Innovations – No. 54
• Procore.org launches Educators’ Training Centre for Canadian colleges and universities
• Don't Stop Their Momentum
• Combustion Air and Combustion Air Accessories
• Revizto’s Evolution: Key Takeaways and Future Insights From RevUP 2024
• Fall Protection Rescue Plans: Your Workplace Safety Blueprint
• The Top 5 Ways To Supercharge Your Work Vehicle With Upfitting
• OpenSpace Introduces New Features to Improve Ease-of-Use and Accelerate Project Coordination
• Leveraging DXF files in AEC with PIX4Dcloud Advanced
• Creating a Healthy Workplace: Enhancing Indoor Air Quality for Productivity & Safety in a Commercial Space
• Billing in Construction: Progress Billing via Schedule of Value (SOV)
• Amexon Nominated as Green Builder of the Year
• Experience the Best at 2024 Skills Ontario Competition
• Investment in Building Construction Declines in February
• Launching Connected Preconstruction: Paving the Path for Better Results Throughout All Project Phases
• Pixly Launches Android Version, Expanding Accessibility to All Mobile Devices
• What are the Best Safety Equipment Systems for Vehicle Maintenance Workers?
• Building Innovation 2024 Conference Schedule Highlights
