Viscosity’s Oracle ACEs Illuminate AI, Machine Learning, and Hybrid Cloud at Quest Blueprint 4D
Unveiling Pathways to Technological Advancement Across Oracle's Vast LandscapePLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATED, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viscosity North America, Inc. ("Viscosity") is pleased to participate in the highly anticipated BLUEPRINT 4D conference organized by the Quest Oracle Community. This annual event, a cornerstone for Oracle users, will take place in Dallas, Texas, from May 7-10, 2024.
At BLUEPRINT 4D, attendees can expect a compelling opening keynote headlined by renowned technology futurist, author, and AI consultant, George Danner, as well as six exciting programs, serving as a gathering point for JD Edwards, PeopleSoft, and Oracle Cloud users to exchange insights, innovate, and foster community.
As businesses navigate the rapidly evolving digital landscape, the conference promises to explore the latest trends, share best practices, and chart the course for the future of Oracle technology. It aims to equip Oracle customers with the tools and strategies needed to thrive in this dynamic environment. Viscosity is proud to contribute to this year's conference with a lineup of esteemed speakers and thought leaders, including Oracle ACEs Rich Niemiec and Gary Gordhamer.
Rich Niemiec, Chief Innovation Officer at Viscosity and Oracle ACE Director, will lead two comprehensive sessions packed with invaluable insights on artificial intelligence and machine learning (ML). In his first session, he will delve into the future of AI and machine learning within Oracle products, exploring Oracle's flexible approach to leveraging these technologies and their incorporation into business operations. On the next conference day, Rich will equip attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to harness the power of machine learning effectively, from identifying impactful business opportunities to selecting the right algorithms and training models with Big Data.
If negotiating the intricacies of constructing a hybrid cloud network presents challenges, Gary Gordhamer, Managing Principal Consultant at Viscosity and Oracle ACE Pro, is equipped to provide expert guidance. His session on Hyper Cloud Network will commence with an in-depth exploration of networking fundamentals, meticulously aligning them with the terminology and infrastructure of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Additionally, Gordhamer will highlight troubleshooting tools aimed at addressing common challenges encountered during network connectivity setup.
In addition to engaging sessions and panel discussions, Viscosity’s team has also prepared a special treat for attendees to wrap up Day Two of the conference: an exclusive rooftop reception reserved for BLUEPRINT 4D attendees atop Te Deseo on Wednesday, May 8th, 2024, from 7:30-10:30 PM. With delicious food, refreshing drinks, and plenty of networking opportunities, it promises to be a highlight of the conference.
To learn further details regarding the presentations and speakers from Viscosity, please visit: https://events.viscosityna.com/blueprint-4d-2024
ABOUT VISCOSITY
Viscosity is a niche consulting firm founded by industry and authored experts who are renowned thought leaders with decades of extensive experience in architecting and fine-tuning business-critical applications. With a diverse range of capabilities, Viscosity excels in areas including data analytics, data integration, database tuning, high availability and scalability solutions, APEX development, cloud migrations, and custom application development.
