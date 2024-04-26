Squaretalk Partners Up with Firmao for More Successful Customer Interactions

Squaretalk integrates Firmao to help businesses optimize communication and strengthen client relationships.

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squaretalk, a global provider of turnkey CCaaS software, is proud to share a strategic partnership with Firmao, an online CRM (Customer relationship management) with a module structure that adapts to customer support and sales departments’ needs.

The collaboration helps businesses efficiently manage calls, send messages and have more personalized interactions within the CRM platform, significantly reducing the need to switch between multiple applications and optimizing agents’ time. The seamless access to the communication history and customer data within Firmao provides deeper insights into customer interactions, preferences and needs. This leads to more first-time issue resolutions, improved customer satisfaction and higher closing rates.

“The partnership with Firmao will allow us to provide a better, more comprehensive solution that enhances our clients’ communication, personalizes their customer interactions and boosts overall proficiency,” said Elie Rubin, CEO of Squaretalk.

Rafał Namieciński, Firmao’s CEO, had a similar view of the benefits the alliance between the two companies will bring to their clients: “By integrating Squaretalk's communication tools directly into Firmao CRM, businesses can streamline their communication processes, provide consistent and personalized communication and, ultimately, have happier customers and strengthen brand loyalty.”

The integration with Firmao is now available to all Squaretalk clients.

About Squaretalk:

Squaretalk is the highest-rated cloud software provider that gives contact centers of all sizes a competitive edge. It enables in-house or decentralized teams to support their current clients and easily reach new ones, improve communication efficiency, and significantly reduce costs and agent turnover. The Squaretalk platform is user-friendly, secure, and designed to meet unique requirements. Its seamless integration with 100+ business tools like Salesforce CTI, Zoho Phonebridge, Hubspot, Freshworks, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Gong.io, Match-trade, Slack, Teams, Dynamics CRM, Google Sheets, and more.

About Firmao:

Firmao is a Polish CRM / WMS process automation software available in the cloud. It has been sold in Poland and foreign markets for 13 years. Dedicated to small and medium-sized companies, and thanks to its modular design, it provides a unique ability to quickly and easily adapt to the specific needs of any company. Firmao can be easily integrated with more than 1,000 external IT systems. Firmao is a European alternative to American systems such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Indian Zoho and Russian Bitrix24.