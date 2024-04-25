Empowering Communities Across America Tour Comes To Houston
We're thrilled to bring this transformative journey to Houston, engaging directly with local workforce development boards, community colleges, and high schools.
We are thrilled to bring this transformative journey to Houston, engaging directly with local workforce development boards, community colleges, and high schools to develop and promote tech careers.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 'We Connect The Dots,' a prominent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has joined forces with Nebula Academy to introduce the "Empowering Communities Across America Tour" to Houston. This groundbreaking initiative combines the power of technology, education, and community involvement to spotlight the expansive career opportunities within the technology sector.
The tour will utilize a sustainable, solar-powered RV, driven by Carey and accompanied by her loyal Labrador, Echo. The duo plans to visit various educational institutions and corporate entities in Houston to enhance awareness about the burgeoning tech field.
We Connect The Dots and Nebula Academy will be present in Houston, TX, from April 26th to April 29th.
We Connect The Dots and Nebula Academy are committed to providing hands-on learning experiences that prepare students and adults for sustainable careers in technology. By partnering with local workforce development boards, community colleges, and high schools, we're strengthening our efforts to develop skills and set long-term goals, focusing particularly on young adults from 13 to 18 and adults over 18.
Support from sponsors like Apex Systems is crucial in this endeavor, enhancing our brand visibility, community engagement, and educational impact. Their participation helps empower individuals and fortify the tech workforce.
If your business or organization is interested in supporting our mission and gaining exposure on our RV, we welcome the addition of logos from partners who align with our vision. As we traverse Houston, your brand will be integral to our journey. Those interested in starting a tech career can simply scan the QR code on our RV to find scholarship opportunities sponsored by our partners.
"Should you encounter our Nebula Academy RV, please don't hesitate to stop by and discuss potential tech careers," invites Laurie Carey. "Echo and I look forward to engaging with the Houston community and sharing more about the opportunities within the tech industry."
