Mövenpick Hotel Hamburg: Fostering Environmental Consciousness
"This certification is a testament to the high standards we uphold, and this achievement fills us with immense pride," said GM Michael Lutz.
Mövenpick Hotel Hamburg is trendy modern hotel in the Sternschanzenpark area and considered to be one of the best places to stay in Hamburg.
Michael Lutz, General Manager said,“ I wish to underscore the profound significance of our involvement in the Green Globe certification. Our commitment to sustainability and the implementation of the many measures are key part of Mövenpick's brand identity, but for us, it goes beyond that. This certification is a testament to the high standards we uphold, and this achievement fills us with immense pride.
“However, to me, the greater value lies in how these certifications serve as both an internal and external statement of our commitment, spurring further sustainable initiatives within our team. We may not shift “monumental landscapes”, but our actions play a crucial role in fostering environmental consciousness in our immediate surroundings.”
The main building of Mövenpick Hotel Hamburg was originally a former water tower, constructed in 1910. The building was completely renovated in 2007 and converted into a 16-story hotel. Staff are particularly proud of the cultural heritage significance of the hotel and take great care to nurture and preserve the historic site. Guests can also enjoy a trip down memory lane and view photos of the old water tower and renovations displayed throughout the property.
Energy conservation remains a priority and the hotel will be completely converted to LED lighting by the end of the first quarter of 2024. There is a heat recovery system for ventilation and the hotel is heated with district heating. By optimizing heating periods, district heating consumption has been minimized.
Mövenpick Hotel Hamburg consistently promotes sustainability awareness amongst its staff and the wider community. Local products and suppliers are preferred to support regional development. Within its grounds, the hotel also maintains two beehives and an insect hotel that promote biodiversity. Another advantage of this ecological initiative is that the hives also produce delicious honey flavoured by local Hamburg flowers, trees and shrubs.
Social initiatives carried out by staff members include championing integration through the growth of the hotel’s multicultural team comprised of members of 17 different nationalities. In line with its CSR initiatives, Mövenpick Hotel Hamburg also participates in the annual Kilo for Kindness program, where much needed food, toys, school supplies or clothing are collected from guests and partners and donated to charitable organizations.
The hotel can be easily reached by public transport and offers guests the opportunity to hire bicycles which reduces environmental impacts as well as encourages people to minimize their own carbon footprint. The hotel hopes that their various initiatives and efforts will inspire and motivate other sister hotels to pursue similar actions and ideas.
“In essence, while the certification is invaluable, it merely marks the starting point from which we continually strive to elevate our sustainable practices,” concluded Mr. Lutz.
