Antero Foundation delivers $60,000 check to Head Coach Gov. Justice, GameChanger initiative

"I can't thank Gov. Justice enough for his support of GameChanger and Antero's generosity, which certainly speaks volumes for the kind of community partner it is," Stutler said. "We have seven GameChanger schools in Harrison County, thanks partly to Antero, and hope to be adding more for the 2024-2025 school year." "I know we can't thank Gov. Justice or Antero enough,” Haught said. “We are raising kids in very challenging times, and a program like GameChanger that stresses the importance of prevention is certainly a great tool." “Doddridge County is very pleased to be a GameChanger school,” Cheeseman said. ”We owe a debt to Gov. Justice for his continued support of such a needed program, and certainly, a heartfelt thank you to Antero for the support that helps make the program financially feasible.” “I do this as a volunteer because I genuinely believe in it,” Puccio said. “I believe we are helping save the lives of our youth, and if GameChanger is responsible for saving just one life, we should consider it a success.” GameChanger is in more than 50 schools in 18 West Virginia counties and is a youth-led, positive community enhancement initiative, with programming designed in conjunction with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation to educate, support, and empower young West Virginians to live healthy, drug-free lifestyles while becoming our leaders of tomorrow.