Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,927 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,238 in the last 365 days.

Antero Foundation delivers $60,000 check to Head Coach Gov. Justice, GameChanger initiative

"I can't thank Gov. Justice enough for his support of GameChanger and Antero's generosity, which certainly speaks volumes for the kind of community partner it is," Stutler said. "We have seven GameChanger schools in Harrison County, thanks partly to Antero, and hope to be adding more for the 2024-2025 school year." 

"I know we can't thank Gov. Justice or Antero enough,” Haught said. “We are raising kids in very challenging times, and a program like GameChanger that stresses the importance of prevention is certainly a great tool." 

“Doddridge County is very pleased to be a GameChanger school,” Cheeseman said. ”We owe a debt to Gov.  Justice for his continued support of such a needed program, and certainly, a heartfelt thank you to Antero for the support that helps make the program financially feasible.” 

“I do this as a volunteer because I genuinely believe in it,” Puccio said. “I believe we are helping save the lives of our youth, and if GameChanger is responsible for saving just one life, we should consider it a success.” 

GameChanger is in more than 50 schools in 18 West Virginia counties and is a youth-led, positive community enhancement initiative, with programming designed in conjunction with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation to educate, support, and empower young West Virginians to live healthy, drug-free lifestyles while becoming our leaders of tomorrow.

You just read:

Antero Foundation delivers $60,000 check to Head Coach Gov. Justice, GameChanger initiative

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more