Gov. Justice breaks ground on RV resort in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, WV —

This project sits on a former mining site and received $3.75 million through the DEP’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program.

“I’m so excited for everything happening here in Morgantown at Mylan Park,” Gov. Justice said. “Everyone here is committed to bettering their community and our great state by providing world-class recreational opportunities. This campground project is a shining example of a public-private partnership that has excelled beyond belief. I couldn’t be more proud.”

Through public-private partnerships, Mylan Park has grown into a nationally acclaimed facility. Once a small athletic conference, Mylan Park now offers 14 different indoor and outdoor facilities comprising over 60 acres of athletic field space and more than 180,000 sq. ft. of indoor sport, recreation, and event venues. The Park’s world-class facilities attract groups nationwide to the greater Morgantown area. Total investment at Mylan Park will exceed $150 million after all current projects are completed.

"Mylan Park is excited about the new KOA Campground which is our newest opportunity to serve our local community and the tourism community." Ron Justice said.