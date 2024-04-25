eWeLink Showcased Smart Home Dashboard with Vehicle Console on Tesla
eWeLink showcased web-based dashboard eWeLink CAST for in-vehicle displays including Tesla’s.SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eWeLink, the renowned smart home ecosystem, is proud to showcase eWeLink CAST, a web-based dashboard for in-vehicle displays including Tesla’s.
Designed to bring better integration and flexibility to smart home management, eWeLink CAST can run on any device with a web browser, including the central displays of Tesla vehicles, prioritizing convenience and accessibility for users worldwide.
eWeLink CAST has been a trending smart home dashboard option, especially for vehicle owners. Vehicles like Tesla still lack support for CarPlay and Android Auto while eWeLink CAST could bridge this gap by utilizing the built-in web browser of these vehicles.
With Tesla’s Chromium-based browser, drivers can now get easy control of their eWeLink smart home devices from the central display. It supports advanced features like WebRTC for camera streaming and ensures timely device status updates.
Key features of eWeLink CAST include:
• A stylish, customized smart home dashboard: Users can personalize their dashboard according to their needs, adding a touch of style and functionality to their smart home interface. Customization covers device cards and widgets like clocks, calendars, and weather.
• Scene automation on the go: Users can run scenes to open garage gates or check security cameras directly from the vehicle, which facilitates scenes like arrival or departure from home.
• Enhanced security with PIN code protection: With up to five customizable panels secured by a PIN code, eWeLink CAST ensures users’ smart home settings remain private and protected against unauthorized changes.
• Ultimate compatibility: Designed to run on any web-enabled device, eWeLink CAST extends smart home control to any device with a browser from tablets to vehicle consoles.
“We are thrilled to share eWeLink CAST’s potential and possibility, especially in vehicles where eWeLink users have long sought a seamless integration for controlling their smart homes through their vehicle’s displays,” said Teki Lin, eWeLink Product Manager.
This integration marks a milestone by enhancing the smart lifestyle experience, enabling seamless control and monitoring while on the move, bring more value to its eWeLink Advanced Plan service. It reflects eWeLink's commitment to expanding its services and pushing beyond traditional home control limits.
For more information on eWeLink CAST and its integration with Tesla vehicles, please visit here.
About eWeLink
eWeLink is a leading global smart home platform. eWeLink smart home is committed to working with everything, breaking down barriers to smooth your smart home experience. The eWeLink AIoT platform has extensive compatibility, working with a wide range of voice assistants and smart speakers, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Yandex Alice, AliGenie, DuerOS, Mi Home, IFTTT, and many more. Users can connect and access eWeLink-supported products from various platforms.
CoolKit (Shenzhen CoolKit Technology Co., Ltd.), the entity behind eWeLink, delivers integrated smart home solutions that encompass advanced hardware and embedded software development, efficient production line execution, comprehensive testing, and ongoing feature improvements. As a leader in the AIoT sector, CoolKit is dedicated to accelerating the introduction of AIoT products for OEM partners, offering a streamlined and economical approach that mitigates common obstacles in product development and deployment, ensuring a swift and seamless market entry.
Media Contact
Brand: eWeLink
Website: https://ewelink.cc/
Email: BD@coolkit.cn
Location: 5th, Floor, Building A, International Import Expo Hall, NO.663 BuLong Road, Longgang District, Shenzhen, GD, China
Follow us on [Twitter/Facebook/YouTube] for updates and announcements.
eWeLink Team
Shenzhen CoolKit Technology Co., Ltd +86 755 8696 7464
eWeLink Team
eWeLink
+86 755 8696 7464
email us here
Use eWeLink CAST on Tesla touchscreen