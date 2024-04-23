Submit Release
U.S. Chamber comments on "Promoting Supply Chain Resilience"

The U.S. Chamber on April 22 filed comments responding to the Federal Register Notice issued by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on “Promoting Supply Chain Resilience.” The comments are expected to inform objectives and strategies that advance U.S. supply chain resilience in trade negotiations, enforcement, and other initiatives, per USTR. In connection to this submission, Senior Vice President and Head of International John Murphy will also testify before the U.S. International Trade Commission on May 2.

US Chamber comments USTR FRN on Promoting Supply Chain Resilience

