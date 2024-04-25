Problem Gambling Education Experienced Via a Virtual Staged Reading of the Play – Stir Frying Mahjong

Stir Frying Mahjong

Christina Chan, playwright

It’s time to talk about Problem Gambling”
— Annemarie Matulis
BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To Register:
https://us02web.zoom.us/.../reg.../WN_HTrzVWAbQzSNcjoqHWoRDw

Written by Christina Chan
Directed by Jamie Lin
Question & Answer Experts:
Joanna Bridger & Marille Reataza

Co-Produced by Christina Chan, Pata Suyemoto, and Annemarie Matulis

WHEN: Thursday, April 25th, 6:30 pm ET

Stir Frying Mahjong was written in response to the 2011 legalization of gambling in Massachusetts and its effect on the Asian community. The play’s subject matter is more relevant than ever with the legalization of on-line gambling in 2022 in Massachusetts.

The driving question: What are the societal consequences, spills across multiple cultures. This platform will offer an opportunity for families to experience the play’s educational messaging around problem gambling through the experiences of another family.

Christina R Chan is a playwright, actor, and producer. Her writing explores the intersection of the Asian American experience, social justice, immigration, gambling addiction, and the high suicide rate among young AAPI females.

Christina’s play Stir Frying Mahjong is about a young female Chinese American TV chef who has a gambling addiction and a tiger mom. It was a workshopped at Company One Theater’s PlayLab Fellow and was a 2017 Eugene O’Neil National Theater Conference Semi-Finalist.

Performed by:
Jenny S. Lee, Vician Liu-Somers, Steve Bermundo, Lisa Fermin-Granada, Mandy Eckhoff,
Karla Goo Lang, Naomi Ibasitas, Frank Schuth
Graphic design for flyer, Steve Bermundo

LINK TO REGISTER: https://us02web.zoom.us/.../reg.../WN_HTrzVWAbQzSNcjoqHWoRDw

Funding to help support this performance was provided by the collaboration of the Greater Boston & Bristol County Regional Suicide Prevention Coalitions.

It’s time to talk about Problem Gambling, co-producer Annemarie Matulis noted. Problem Gambling is real.

Problem Gambling Helpline in MA: Call: 1-800•327•5050 or Text: "GAMB" to 800327

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal issues, please dial 988.
MA also has 508-532-CALL (2255) • 413-505-5111
211 ext. 25
or text C2T to 741741

Call2Talk is a mental health, emotional support, and suicide prevention program run by Mass211. It operates 24/7 and provides confidential, compassionate listening to assist people – including those who may be despondent or considering suicide – during stressful times. Call2Talk is a National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Crisis Center and partners with Crisis Text Line to respond to people by text.

Annemarie Matulis
Bristol County (MA) Suicide Prevention Coalition
+1 508-922-7278
matulisannie@msn.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Problem Gambling Education Experienced Via a Virtual Staged Reading of the Play – Stir Frying Mahjong

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Annemarie Matulis
Bristol County (MA) Suicide Prevention Coalition
+1 508-922-7278 matulisannie@msn.com
Company/Organization
A Voice at the Table
5 Biltmore St
Taunton, Massachusetts, 02780-4301
United States
+1 508-922-7278
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Problem Gambling Education Experienced Via a Virtual Staged Reading of the Play – Stir Frying Mahjong
Bristol County Suicide Prevention Blends April's Awareness Campaigns for Stress and Hope Into Grief Support Session
Bristol County Suicide Loss Survivor Continues to Host Grief Support “Kitchen Table Conversation (KTC) Sessions
View All Stories From This Author