Problem Gambling Education Experienced Via a Virtual Staged Reading of the Play – Stir Frying Mahjong
It’s time to talk about Problem Gambling”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To Register:
— Annemarie Matulis
https://us02web.zoom.us/.../reg.../WN_HTrzVWAbQzSNcjoqHWoRDw
Written by Christina Chan
Directed by Jamie Lin
Question & Answer Experts:
Joanna Bridger & Marille Reataza
Co-Produced by Christina Chan, Pata Suyemoto, and Annemarie Matulis
WHEN: Thursday, April 25th, 6:30 pm ET
Stir Frying Mahjong was written in response to the 2011 legalization of gambling in Massachusetts and its effect on the Asian community. The play’s subject matter is more relevant than ever with the legalization of on-line gambling in 2022 in Massachusetts.
The driving question: What are the societal consequences, spills across multiple cultures. This platform will offer an opportunity for families to experience the play’s educational messaging around problem gambling through the experiences of another family.
Christina R Chan is a playwright, actor, and producer. Her writing explores the intersection of the Asian American experience, social justice, immigration, gambling addiction, and the high suicide rate among young AAPI females.
Christina’s play Stir Frying Mahjong is about a young female Chinese American TV chef who has a gambling addiction and a tiger mom. It was a workshopped at Company One Theater’s PlayLab Fellow and was a 2017 Eugene O’Neil National Theater Conference Semi-Finalist.
Performed by:
Jenny S. Lee, Vician Liu-Somers, Steve Bermundo, Lisa Fermin-Granada, Mandy Eckhoff,
Karla Goo Lang, Naomi Ibasitas, Frank Schuth
Graphic design for flyer, Steve Bermundo
LINK TO REGISTER: https://us02web.zoom.us/.../reg.../WN_HTrzVWAbQzSNcjoqHWoRDw
Funding to help support this performance was provided by the collaboration of the Greater Boston & Bristol County Regional Suicide Prevention Coalitions.
It’s time to talk about Problem Gambling, co-producer Annemarie Matulis noted. Problem Gambling is real.
Problem Gambling Helpline in MA: Call: 1-800•327•5050 or Text: "GAMB" to 800327
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal issues, please dial 988.
MA also has 508-532-CALL (2255) • 413-505-5111
211 ext. 25
or text C2T to 741741
Call2Talk is a mental health, emotional support, and suicide prevention program run by Mass211. It operates 24/7 and provides confidential, compassionate listening to assist people – including those who may be despondent or considering suicide – during stressful times. Call2Talk is a National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Crisis Center and partners with Crisis Text Line to respond to people by text.
Annemarie Matulis
Bristol County (MA) Suicide Prevention Coalition
+1 508-922-7278
matulisannie@msn.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter