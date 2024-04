Problem Gambling Education Experienced Via a Virtual Staged Reading of the Play – Stir Frying Mahjong

Stir Frying Mahjong Christina Chan, playwright

It’s time to talk about Problem Gambling” — Annemarie Matulis

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- To Register:Written by Christina ChanDirected by Jamie LinQuestion & Answer Experts:Joanna Bridger & Marille ReatazaCo-Produced by Christina Chan, Pata Suyemoto, and Annemarie MatulisWHEN: Thursday, April 25th, 6:30 pm ETStir Frying Mahjong was written in response to the 2011 legalization of gambling in Massachusetts and its effect on the Asian community. The play’s subject matter is more relevant than ever with the legalization of on-line gambling in 2022 in Massachusetts.The driving question: What are the societal consequences, spills across multiple cultures. This platform will offer an opportunity for families to experience the play’s educational messaging around problem gambling through the experiences of another family.Christina R Chan is a playwright, actor, and producer. Her writing explores the intersection of the Asian American experience, social justice, immigration, gambling addiction, and the high suicide rate among young AAPI females.Christina’s play Stir Frying Mahjong is about a young female Chinese American TV chef who has a gambling addiction and a tiger mom. It was a workshopped at Company One Theater’s PlayLab Fellow and was a 2017 Eugene O’Neil National Theater Conference Semi-Finalist.Performed by:Jenny S. Lee, Vician Liu-Somers, Steve Bermundo, Lisa Fermin-Granada, Mandy Eckhoff,Karla Goo Lang, Naomi Ibasitas, Frank SchuthGraphic design for flyer, Steve BermundoLINK TO REGISTER: https://us02web.zoom.us/.../reg.../WN_HTrzVWAbQzSNcjoqHWoRDw Funding to help support this performance was provided by the collaboration of the Greater Boston & Bristol County Regional Suicide Prevention Coalitions.It’s time to talk about Problem Gambling, co-producer Annemarie Matulis noted. Problem Gambling is real.Problem Gambling Helpline in MA: Call: 1-800•327•5050 or Text: "GAMB" to 800327If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal issues, please dial 988.MA also has 508-532-CALL (2255) • 413-505-5111211 ext. 25or text C2T to 741741Call2Talk is a mental health, emotional support, and suicide prevention program run by Mass211. It operates 24/7 and provides confidential, compassionate listening to assist people – including those who may be despondent or considering suicide – during stressful times. Call2Talk is a National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Crisis Center and partners with Crisis Text Line to respond to people by text.