Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,896 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,267 in the last 365 days.

Meeting with the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of Great Britain David Cameron

24 April 2024

256

Meeting with the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of Great Britain David Cameron

On April 24, 2024, in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of Great Britain David Cameron.

During the meeting, a range of issues in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian areas of bilateral cooperation, as well as the regional and international agenda were discussed.

The heads of the foreign policy departments of Turkmenistan and Great Britain stated the importance of continuing interaction between the countries on international platforms, primarily within the UN.

Emphasizing the importance of the Cooperation Program between the foreign ministries of the two countries signed the day before, the diplomats agreed to continue regular inter-ministerial consultations.

The sides also discussed issues of trade and economic cooperation. In this context, the importance of the activities of the Turkmen-British Trade and Industry Council (TUKTIC) was emphasized.

During the negotiations, the sphere of environmental protection and climate change, the “green” transition, culture, education and others were also identified as promising areas of Turkmen-British relations.

You just read:

Meeting with the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of Great Britain David Cameron

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more