Rellevate Inc. Selected to Facilitate Payment Solutions for Tampa International Airport
STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rellevate, Inc., a fintech company dedicated to empowering Americans through leading-edge digital banking, payment, and disbursement services, has been selected by the Tampa International Airport to provide payment solutions for their employee financial wellness programs. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Rellevate as they continue to expand their presence in the public sector.
Through a competitive solicitation process, Rellevate was chosen for their cutting-edge Payment Platform, which offers seamless and secure payments for Tampa International Airport’s 650-strong workforce across 20 departments. This platform will be implemented at Tampa International Airport to streamline their employee financial wellness programs, providing a more efficient and convenient way to recognize their employees.
“We are honored to work with Tampa International Airport as their new payment partner,” said Stewart A. Stockdale, Rellevate Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO. "This collaboration presents a great opportunity to showcase Rellevate's state-of-the-art payment technology and contribute to Tampa International Airport's employee initiatives.”
This partnership with Tampa International Airport further solidifies Rellevate's position as a leader in the financial technology industry.
Rellevate's existing suite of industry-leading solutions include the Pay Any-Day Product, a Digital Account with a Visa Debit Card, Bill Pay, & Money Send, Rellevate PayCard, physical and virtual Disbursement Products, and Gift and Incentive Cards. Rellevate’s comprehensive financial wellness solutions empower consumers to manage their finances effectively and efficiently.
About Rellevate, Inc.
Rellevate, Inc. is a digital fintech company dedicated to empowering middle and lower-income Americans through innovative digital banking and payment services that allow them to access, move and use their money – anytime. The company’s suite of financial services, offered primarily via employers and the public sector, includes the Pay Any-Day Product, a Digital Account with a Visa Debit Card, Bill Pay, & Money Send, Rellevate PayCard, Disbursement Products, and also Gift and Incentive Cards. For more information on Rellevate and Rellevate’s digital financial services, visit www.rellevate.com or contact Rellevate at info@rellevate.com
